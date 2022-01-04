Women stalked and assaulted by cyclist

Junction at Elgin Ave and South Church Street

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from George Town has been arrested after reports that two women were stalked and one was assaulted in the South Church Street area on Monday morning. Just after 6am this morning, a woman reported the first incident. The second woman said she was stalked and assaulted about half an hour later in the same area.

In the first incident, a man riding a bicycle approached a woman who was walking on Elgin Avenue and started saying inappropriate things to her and acting suspiciously, police said. She then encountered the man again on South Church Street, at which time she sought the assistance of a security officer at a nearby condo complex and made a police report. The woman did not receive any injuries.

However, in the second incident, which took place around 6:30am, another woman was jogging on South Sound Road when she was attacked by a man of a similar description riding a bicycle.

The woman first saw the man on South Church Street and then on South Sound Road, where he grabbed her and pulled her into nearby bushes. She fought him off and managed to get away and call for assistance. The victim was injured as a result of the incident but did not require medical assistance at the time.

Both incidents are being treated as serious unwarranted attacks and are being investigated with urgency. The George Town man has been arrested and is currently in custody pending further investigations.

The police are appealing for information from anyone who might have seen the incidents take place or seen a lone male riding in the areas of South Church Street, Walker Road or South Sound Road in the early morning.

Members of the public, especially women, are being advised to be alert and ready to dial 911 at the first sign of suspicious behaviour that may prove to be dangerous while they are out walking or jogging.

Police are urging anyone who has had a similar experience recently but has not yet made a report to do so now.

See more safety tips on precautions to take when running or walking on the

RCIPS website here. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the

George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777

or via the RCIPS website.

