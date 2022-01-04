Man seriously wounded after stabbing at GT bar

Scene of shooting at the Everglo Bar on 7 June 2021

(CNS): One man is in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries and a second man is in police custody after a stabbing at the Everglo Bar on Seymour Drive (aka Dump Road), George Town, just after before midnight on 2 January. The victim was stabbed multiple times during a fight and was taken by a private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where his condition is serious but stable, police said.

The police subsequently arrested a 30-year-old man of George Town on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was present and may have witnessed the incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Two men were shot outside the same bar in June last year, which was part of a spike in gun violence that saw several men murdered last summer. Only one man was charged during the spate of shootings, but those charges were dropped last month on the even of the trial.