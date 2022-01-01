137 more people added to COVID cases
(CNS): Officials were unable to confirm the exact number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman on New Years Eve but Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported 137 new cases, nine in travellers and 128 across the community, including three in the Sister Islands. Of these, 49 of were picked up via lateral flow tests and the rest through PCR testing.
While the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant remained at 44 on Friday, officials said there were another 332 probably Omicron cases. Five COVID-19 patients remain in hospital with one new admission on Thursday. The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic stood at 9,080.
Meanwhile, the vaccine numbers have increased slightly since the last report, and 83% of the estimated population has had at least one dose, while 80% has had two. The number of people receiving a third shot is 17,114 (24%).
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
