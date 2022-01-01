137 more people added to COVID cases

(CNS): Officials were unable to confirm the exact number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman on New Years Eve but Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported 137 new cases, nine in travellers and 128 across the community, including three in the Sister Islands. Of these, 49 of were picked up via lateral flow tests and the rest through PCR testing.

While the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant remained at 44 on Friday, officials said there were another 332 probably Omicron cases. Five COVID-19 patients remain in hospital with one new admission on Thursday. The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic stood at 9,080.

Meanwhile, the vaccine numbers have increased slightly since the last report, and 83% of the estimated population has had at least one dose, while 80% has had two. The number of people receiving a third shot is 17,114 (24%).