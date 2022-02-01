Brac man critically injured in weekend crash

Scene of crash on Cayman Brac 31 January

(CNS): A young man from Cayman Brac was transported to Grand Cayman by the police helicopter for treatment following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Dennis Foster Road, at the top of Sandpiper Drive. The police said that just after 6am on 29 January, police and other emergency services responded to a 911 call about the accident.

The dark blue Honda car had overturned after flipping over a low wall. The man, who was the lone occupant, was extricated from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Due to the extent of his injuries, the man was later transferred to Grand Cayman by the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, where he remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The incident is being investigated jointly by the Cayman Brac Police Officers and the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.