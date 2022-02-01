COVID-19 cases reveal first hint of decline
(CNS): The latest estimated figures from the Public Health Department reveal there were far fewer new positive cases of COVID-19 from Thursday through Saturday that were confirmed through PCR testing compared to the previous three days. Over 27, 28 and 29 January, 580 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-19, including 22 on the Sister Islands.
This was less than half of the 1,285 cases recorded over 24, 25 and 26 January, which indicates that either testing slowed down dramatically over the weekend or the relentless community spread, fuelled by the Omicron variant over the last two months, is finally showing signs of slowing down.
However, there are still 5,708 people in isolation and more than 18 people admitted to the hospital.
Public Health is expected to release the weekly situation report tomorrow, with figures reflecting last week’s results. This is likely to reveal a significant increase on the previous week, though that may ultimately prove to have been the peak of transmission for the Cayman Islands.
A concern for Cayman is that there have been signs recently that the number of cases of the Delta variant, which tends to cause more sickness, especially in the unvaccinated, was rising again, even though Omicron remained dominant.
Statistics from around the world show some of the countries hardest hit by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are now showing signs of a decline in infections. But this does not necessarily mean the beginning of the end. Most scientists believe that further mutations of the virus and new variants are inevitable.
Last week, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove warned against theories that the virus will continue to mutate into milder strains that make people less sick than earlier variants. During a Q&A on social media, she said that we can expect any new variant to be exceptionally contagious and not necessarily less virulent than previous strains.
“The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating,” Van Kerkhove said. “The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe.”
“There is no guarantee that the next strain will be less dangerous and public safety measures need to remain in place,” she said and noted the concern that the next version of COVID-19 could evade vaccine protection even more.
Meanwhile, the flu clinic is back at its original location at the hospital located to the left of A&E between 8am and 8pm Mon-Fri, and 10am-6pm on Sat.
Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic.
Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
Callers will be screened for travel history, advise on what you should do next.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Caymanians are just a bunch of whiners. I’m so sick and tired of hearing all of you whine and complain. “Oh, my life is so hard. I’m a prisoner in my own home.” Just a bunch of entitled nincompoops. Boo hoo. The older generation must be turning over in their graves hearing the whiners. To think the real hard life that they had and fought for destroyed by a bunch of cry babies. “We’re in prison.” I would love to put all of you in a real prison like locked up abroad. How about Siberia?
Simple explanation for this:
The decline in numbers being due to people not registering with the Authority for the PCR once they get a positive LFT at home.
Or in other words, people are wising up.
it is really unfair that tourists can fly in a negative lateral flow test and we who live here have to have a negative PCR test before we can be released from isolation even though we are testing negative for days in a row with the lateral flow test somebody needs to rethink that policy
We are prisoners in our own country
Its over. Follow the lead of mother England and scrap all the now ridiculous regulations and get on with your life, or whats left of it.
Good luck! Not with the clowns we have coming up with their own guidlines everyother day. Get over it people!
Falling numbers tell of a public that are sick of the failing system of public health. Report it and one is doomed to wait in limbo while public health fails miserably at testing people tap that you can leave quarantine. Stay home if you feel bad, once better give it a day or two…..
I wonder about that. I think the data is inaccurate because fewer people are reporting it to the government anymore for obvious reasons.
Bingo
Or, people like many I know, are not reporting positives because it takes too long once you’re stuck in the system.
Cases declining, or reporting to CIG declining?
I wonder if public health has considered that a declines in cases may also be directly linked to a decline in reporting?
A statistical decline means:
(a) we aren’t checking, and/or
(b) population have low confidence in Public Health release and aren’t reporting, and/or
(c) it’s reached the peak saturation point of easiest hosts for this round.
Still a long taper of two variants in the community, largely defiant, where there is no enforcement of public health regulations, and insidious false hope for a herd immunity promised land.
Could it be that official numbers are only dropping because people have just stopped reporting positive LFTs, due to the severe inconvenience of then being in the system and waiting many additional days to get results / be released?
More likely it’s because HSA are charging $75 for a PCR test!
Not when you’ve reported a positive LFT result to them. The confirmation PCR test and the exit PCR test are both free.
And wholly unnecessary.
Common sense from Denmark.
“Denmark has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions within the country, with coronavirus no longer considered a “socially critical sickness,” according to the government.
This means that an indoor mask mandate, the use of a “Covid pass” for bars, restaurants and other indoor venues, and the legal obligation to self-isolate if you test positive are all ending.
“No one can know what will happen next December. But we promised the citizens of Denmark that we will only have restrictions if they are truly necessary and we’ll lift them as soon as we can,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told CNN on Monday. “That’s what’s happening right now.”
5 days ago: Denmark, which is dropping all restrictions on Tuesday, reports 51,033 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record
Oh look from John Hopkins, the flu spreads even if you put people behind closed doors. Imagine that……. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jan/31/lockdowns-had-little-or-no-impact-covid-19-deaths-/
Thousands are not reporting positive results to avoid quarantine and missing work
22 new cases on the Sister Islands you say? How’s that LFT strategy working out for you? Pilar, where you at?
Pilar is walking into a vacuum of IQ. She will be lucky to remain sane.
“This was less than half the cases ,which indicates that either testing slowed down or the community sprea is finally showing signs of slowing down”,
or people with a cough and a runny nose that can’t afford to be locked down at home for 14-17 days are being responsible humans and testing themselves into, and out of isolation.
It is, of course, only 7 days isolation now, for those who are vaccinated.
It’s not 7 days if you report to Public Health. Everyone I know is on test 2 or 3 trying to exit (10 to 14 days). PH claims they are still positive.
yawn…all people need to do:
if symptomatic…stay home till asymptomatic.
Common sense says there are not less cases, just less reporting. Governments insistence on completely unnecessary exits PCRs is pushing the public to ignore requests to report. This is causing statistics to be skewed. Less and less people are reporting every week, so it will show cases dropping, when that probably is not the case yet.
There is no end.
There can never be an end.
Government must keep its new powers of surveillance and control.
Government must reach for ever more intrusive powers.
After all, the people are their own pathogen, and must be protected from themselves.
They must be locked up.
They must submit to endless tests.
They must be criminalised and their entire existence medicalised.
The end state can only ever be people hating themselves and their neighbours so much that they will submit to the Government without question.
We must hate ourselves, we absolutely must, it is the only way for the will of the people to become truly dominant.
Paranoid nonsense
I thought that, until I realised they were out to get me.
Posted from behind your locked front door wearing two masks
So about that, still won’t be reporting.
Fewer cases or are people just not reporting and going through the ordeal of getting out of isolation?