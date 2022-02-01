COVID-19 cases reveal first hint of decline

(CNS): The latest estimated figures from the Public Health Department reveal there were far fewer new positive cases of COVID-19 from Thursday through Saturday that were confirmed through PCR testing compared to the previous three days. Over 27, 28 and 29 January, 580 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-19, including 22 on the Sister Islands.

This was less than half of the 1,285 cases recorded over 24, 25 and 26 January, which indicates that either testing slowed down dramatically over the weekend or the relentless community spread, fuelled by the Omicron variant over the last two months, is finally showing signs of slowing down.

However, there are still 5,708 people in isolation and more than 18 people admitted to the hospital.

Public Health is expected to release the weekly situation report tomorrow, with figures reflecting last week’s results. This is likely to reveal a significant increase on the previous week, though that may ultimately prove to have been the peak of transmission for the Cayman Islands.

A concern for Cayman is that there have been signs recently that the number of cases of the Delta variant, which tends to cause more sickness, especially in the unvaccinated, was rising again, even though Omicron remained dominant.

Statistics from around the world show some of the countries hardest hit by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are now showing signs of a decline in infections. But this does not necessarily mean the beginning of the end. Most scientists believe that further mutations of the virus and new variants are inevitable.

Last week, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove warned against theories that the virus will continue to mutate into milder strains that make people less sick than earlier variants. During a Q&A on social media, she said that we can expect any new variant to be exceptionally contagious and not necessarily less virulent than previous strains.

“The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating,” Van Kerkhove said. “The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe.”

“There is no guarantee that the next strain will be less dangerous and public safety measures need to remain in place,” she said and noted the concern that the next version of COVID-19 could evade vaccine protection even more.

Meanwhile, the flu clinic is back at its original location at the hospital located to the left of A&E between 8am and 8pm Mon-Fri, and 10am-6pm on Sat.