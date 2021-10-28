COVID spread a ‘shock to our systems’ says Turner

Health Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): People should keep calm, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said on Wednesday night in a video message to the country following news that 123 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the community in just 24 hours. Turner said she was sure the rising numbers came “as rather a shock to our systems” after more than 18 months in a COVID-free bubble.

Maintaining that government is prepared for the current surge, despite the evident difficulties for Public Health, she said the rate of vaccination will keep people out of hospital.

“But now we must join the rest of the world in managing community spread among our population,” she said. “It was inevitable that it would happen, and we are prepared. We have been preparing for a long time – and certainly since I took office. It is very likely that we will continue to see numbers rise as we increase testing. This is also down to the highly contagious nature of this virus, and in particular of the dominant Delta variant.”

Turner added that the country was in a good position to manage the virus because of its highly vaccinated population, with 79% having had at least one dose.

“We have a highly prepared and resourced healthcare system with the necessary medical

expertise and equipment available on island to treat severe COVID-19 cases should we see them occur,” she said, adding the population was well-versed in the protective measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.

Currently, over 60% of cases are being recorded as symptomatic but most appear to be mild to moderate and people are self-treating at home. Two of the four COVID patients currently in hospital are suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 and require oxygen support.



But the minister said the situation was being closely monitored in order to respond to an increase in serious cases. “We are tracking this data in order to be able to respond to any changes in these trends right away,” she said.

Going forward, the daily update provided by the Public Health Department and disseminated to the public through the government communication channels will be changed, the minister said. But how this will be changed has not been revealed. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee will be providing regular messages and periodic updates as needed, she said.

However, but following two days of delayed or missing reports of key information, Turner did not explain how the public will be informed of the number of new cases each day, the level of active infections, symptomatic or otherwise, hospitalisations, quarantine numbers or vaccination levels.

Asking people to be patient as Public Health rolls out the new process for informing people of their test results, which are now all sent by email, she said the department wanted to ensure accurate as well as timely results.

The spread of the virus to the Sister Islands was “inevitable in the current pandemic situation”, the minister said, but offered assurances that people on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman were receiving the same support as those on Grand Cayman.

“Everyone affected by COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands will have access to support in getting groceries and other supplies, as well as with getting their results in a timely fashion, and being able to apply for the ex gratia stipend if eligible,” she said. “As we are doing with schools on Grand Cayman, we will be offering lateral flow tests in Cayman Brac schools so we can quickly identify cases and advise on isolation as needed, with the intent to make the process as quick and efficient as possible.”

She said the national guidelines on COVID-19 testing for students and children will be released to the public today, Thursday. She did not say, however, when the full policy regarding lateral flow testing and its role in reducing the number of people needing to isolate and for how long would be released.

The current isolation policies could become unsustainable very quickly unless families can use the rapid home tests to allow negative members to move more freely, even when other family members are negative. The knock-on effect of spread through households can put even average sized families into isolation for more than a month, where even just one child is unvaccinated.

The burden on government and the private sector where workers are forced to quarantine for weeks on end and the disruption to education for local children will be quite significant without a change in approach to the isolation of vaccinated people who test negative for SARS-CoV-2.