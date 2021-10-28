COVID spread a ‘shock to our systems’ says Turner
(CNS): People should keep calm, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said on Wednesday night in a video message to the country following news that 123 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the community in just 24 hours. Turner said she was sure the rising numbers came “as rather a shock to our systems” after more than 18 months in a COVID-free bubble.
Maintaining that government is prepared for the current surge, despite the evident difficulties for Public Health, she said the rate of vaccination will keep people out of hospital.
“But now we must join the rest of the world in managing community spread among our population,” she said. “It was inevitable that it would happen, and we are prepared. We have been preparing for a long time – and certainly since I took office. It is very likely that we will continue to see numbers rise as we increase testing. This is also down to the highly contagious nature of this virus, and in particular of the dominant Delta variant.”
Turner added that the country was in a good position to manage the virus because of its highly vaccinated population, with 79% having had at least one dose.
“We have a highly prepared and resourced healthcare system with the necessary medical
expertise and equipment available on island to treat severe COVID-19 cases should we see them occur,” she said, adding the population was well-versed in the protective measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
Currently, over 60% of cases are being recorded as symptomatic but most appear to be mild to moderate and people are self-treating at home. Two of the four COVID patients currently in hospital are suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 and require oxygen support.
But the minister said the situation was being closely monitored in order to respond to an increase in serious cases. “We are tracking this data in order to be able to respond to any changes in these trends right away,” she said.
Going forward, the daily update provided by the Public Health Department and disseminated to the public through the government communication channels will be changed, the minister said. But how this will be changed has not been revealed. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee will be providing regular messages and periodic updates as needed, she said.
However, but following two days of delayed or missing reports of key information, Turner did not explain how the public will be informed of the number of new cases each day, the level of active infections, symptomatic or otherwise, hospitalisations, quarantine numbers or vaccination levels.
Asking people to be patient as Public Health rolls out the new process for informing people of their test results, which are now all sent by email, she said the department wanted to ensure accurate as well as timely results.
The spread of the virus to the Sister Islands was “inevitable in the current pandemic situation”, the minister said, but offered assurances that people on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman were receiving the same support as those on Grand Cayman.
“Everyone affected by COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands will have access to support in getting groceries and other supplies, as well as with getting their results in a timely fashion, and being able to apply for the ex gratia stipend if eligible,” she said. “As we are doing with schools on Grand Cayman, we will be offering lateral flow tests in Cayman Brac schools so we can quickly identify cases and advise on isolation as needed, with the intent to make the process as quick and efficient as possible.”
She said the national guidelines on COVID-19 testing for students and children will be released to the public today, Thursday. She did not say, however, when the full policy regarding lateral flow testing and its role in reducing the number of people needing to isolate and for how long would be released.
The current isolation policies could become unsustainable very quickly unless families can use the rapid home tests to allow negative members to move more freely, even when other family members are negative. The knock-on effect of spread through households can put even average sized families into isolation for more than a month, where even just one child is unvaccinated.
The burden on government and the private sector where workers are forced to quarantine for weeks on end and the disruption to education for local children will be quite significant without a change in approach to the isolation of vaccinated people who test negative for SARS-CoV-2.
See the minister’s message below:
This is a ‘highly planned for’ ‘shock’ There you have it folks – our Minister of Health demonstrating what a non sequitur is.
Why is it a shock?
– territory gets first wave
– vast majority not severely impacted due to high vaccination rates
– depending how many people follow basic common sense with isolating, masks and distancing will determine case load
– peak in a few weeks
– all manageable due to high vaccination rates
Why the hysteria?
I am glad to see that many are starting to understand that this is a result of reducing quarantine time to 5 days.
All done as part of a plan to benefit the greed of a handful business owners.
This is just the beginning. Wait when the hospitals are full and some of us are going to die.
People, this has been willingly put upon us for the benefit of a few.
True, hold the panic, observe what is happening.
To draw your own conclusion. It can be done.
All we get from the press briefings and video messages are people telling us how we should think, feel and conduct ourselves. I have had enough of the incompetence and don’t need a lecture from any group or individual that seem to be making things up as they go along.
Think for yourself, we all can think for ourselves?👀
It is being played out in front of us, do what is best for you.
Cut down the isolation to 5 days only to please the money hungry who could not wait to have tourists swarming back; 10 to 14 days’ isolation was sensible (people have tested positive even after 21 days!) The goal was not to have zero cases, but to minimize community transmission as much as possible. We could have sold Cayman to the very rich as the only (close to) Covid-free destination in the Caribbean. Well, that opportunity sailed now.
The very rich tend to be able to assess risk and know that in a post vaccination world covid is not any different from the flu.
The government keeps repeating “It was inevitable” to cover up their incompetence in imposing strict protocols, which HAD to be followed.
PPM managed to do that, but this bunch of amateurs are so eager for popularity that they have forgotten who they work for.
It was NOT inevitable, PACT/UDP screwed up.
Nonsense. It was inevitable same as every other country. You can’t police every person obeying rules which are the responsibility of those people to follow and use common sense, like masks isolating and hand washing, distancing etc.
The government must have been the only group that was surprised by the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant. It is also clear that they are not ready and prepared to reopen the borders despite their past proclamations. A small amount of honesty would go a long way at this stage.
Zero deaths. Just get on with it
What a waste of time
Is it really a shock…? What did they expect was going to happen.
Honestly I believe they said “Just let it go now and lets try for herd immunity.
The interesting point is what happens if a child dies from it. What will the parent do?
prepared and shocked!!!
great stuff pact!….zzzzzzzzz
100K infections per day no quarantine no mask and 5 flights per week we need not wonder whence this came. can the good Dr Lee tell us which variant its is? or shall we guess?? Free vaccine they say but free virus they Play. Poor old Cayman cant get the colonial yoke from around its neck.
Curious she did not mention the government’s failure to do anything about the A/C systems the circulate Covid aerosols in schools and other public buildings. That must also be part of the plan.
I really hope the change to “government communication channels” and Dr Lee giving us “periodic updates as needed” is not another way of saying that PACT is somehow going to be even less transparent.
Because they “is stupid” and that fits the agenda they want to push…
And their leaders hands is clean and his heart are pure.
60% are reported symptomatic because when you go for the test because you’ve been in contact with someone there is no “contract tracing” option and they tell you to put Sympthomatic!!! useless.
I tested yesterday, still waiting to know if I am one of the 123. Why it takes so long to send an e-mail saying stay home or you are negative????
Seriously? They’re just saying that people are symptomatic because there’s no other option on the form? That is insane. Surely they must realise that when the stats show 60% symptomatic that makes people think that this thing is much worse than it actually is?? We need accurate statistics and the person in charge of this aspect needs to be fired immediately. Yet another example of government incompetence.
If that is true and was an official decision anyone who signed off on this should resign or be fired. How are you expecting to gather good data for decision making when you do things as dumb as this.
The world has known about contact tracing since Feb of 2020.
This would also explain the seemingly high level of symptomatic cases.
Only if we had 18 months to plan for this.
What did you think would happen by abandoning sensible quarantine procedures? Lock us down for 3 weeks and bring back 14 days quarantine for new arrivals and strict penalties for breakers. Job done.
And people’s jobs and livelihoods? Just tough luck? And how would that be viewed by a volatile financial market? Self self self …. Hate to burst the bubble but Covid is a worldwide pandemic that there is no avoiding in a sustainable way.
But the quarantine and border rules has nothing to do with the community outbreak?
I just canceled my flight and hotel for a Christmas vacation in Cayman. You people have lost control and don’t appear to want to do anything about it.
Thank you. We have an incompetent new government that is not following the science. Hopefully next year will be better for everybody.
We ain’t ready. No we’re aren’t. And is this the right time to start working on, and thereby slowing down respond at, the Emergency department at HSA!
What do you suggest? What has been done in your country to reduce virus spread?
Good please stay where you are.
No one believes this is real. Come on.
Don’t let the airplane door hit you on the way to Bermuda
Very wise of you. People have gone mad here. Happy holidays anyway, and hope to see you once sanity returns.
100% troll.
You are making this up….
Lol. You are here and you wear 3 masks and get angry when you see others who aren’t in a state of panic.
what were you thinking, planning on arriving in a rapidly evolving situation, one in which no other country has successfully navigated? If I didn’t live here, I wouldn’t come here until things were level, and I damn sure wouldn’t risk my family or our safety on rapidly-changing circumstances.
It’s why I’m not willing to travel to the U.S., even though I desperately need to see my Grandfather. Just had the booster, but unlike some people who want to view it as viral kevlar, I’m not going to take any changes exposing my Grandda to anything. He is also fully vaccinated, although he had the J&J.
Is it true that the positive kids mostly attended the same camp over the school break? Was public health able to make any link as to potential source?
If a school camp was the potential source what are the plans for over Christmas break? Will employers allow a work from home to avoid this? Will MoE provide lateral tests and require all students to have a negative test prior to a return to school in January?
Put the kids in a shelter for the holidays.
At this point where they got it is irrelevant, everyone will get it, the focus should be on boosting immune system and early intervention education.
Sabrina – what are Government doing to flatten the curve? The current restrictions are plainly not enough. The rates of infection are much too high. Make a decision. Inaction will kill people.
We flatten the curve by doing the things the science recommends and what we have been told. Being responsible for ourself.
Very hard when you are forced to go to work in an office every day with 100 unmasked coworkers.
Time to have mandatory vaccinations for all Caymanian Civil Servants and all health care workers before it is too late.
The time for action is now.
Don’t panic Mr. Mainwaring….don’t panic, don’t panic!
© Corporal Jones
Wur awe doomed, doomed a tell ye!
© Private Fraser
If PAC really believed anything she said, we would not have panicked and skipped the October 14th date to move into Phase 4.
They have had weeks and months to prepare for things and it is a shambles. The Lateral Flow tests were approved on October 6th and the Pilot program supposedly began on October 14th. CIG and Public health need to be able to react within days not weeks on these sorts of things.
The refrain of “We are ready, we are prepared” doesn’t hold water with the lack of a clearly communicated plan and the definite sense that they are still making things up as they go along.
Thankfully we have a high % vaccinated and people will start to change their behaviour to better protect themselves. To this point we have basically been Florida with very little in terms of restrictions since this outbreak started.
Total bullcrap damage control speech, they are neither prepared or ready. There is no action plan, just a message to remain calm. No doubt all the politicians have access to premium health care with no lines to wait in too! Actions speak louder than words. They are only saying this was inevitable to justify the increase of spread we will have when the tourists come. This is a disgraceful government led by a megalomaniac.
I agree with you, and that’s without knowing which of the megalomaniacs you consider to be the leader.
You all elected a bunch of people who did not know each other and expected them to reach consensus easily. They cannot make up their minds on anything and are allowing that Minister of Tourism to lead them down this path. That man approved those parades. They are now approving a Fun run for Pirates Week. They hid the amount of quarantine violations for a month. You cannot make this craziness up. Dah wah you get.
Goes to show you hat CIG did to its own economy was S-T-U-P-I-D
Yes money before health. They just don’t care about the middle class/poor folks until election, then they tell
Lies and the fools vote them in again, and again. Same ole s… just different voting year
How do you sterilise your hands with inch long finger nails? Asking for a friend.
👍👍👍comment of the day
When will the booster be available to 40+?
thats part of the unreleased plan…that no-plan-pact are still planned.
What does the labour law say about employer’s obligations to pay healthy staff who cannot work for weeks because of a government policy?
It doesn’t. And Government’s suggestion that it somehow qualifies as paid sick leave without any attempt to change the legislation emphasizes its ineptitude. This is NOT the private sector’s problem to deal with alone.
Obviously, things are quite different now than what they were a month ago, and PACT has said absolutely NOTHING with regards to what definitive actions they are going to mandate in light of the situation we now find ourselves in.
For example, the limit of 150 persons at an indoor event as a way to limit the spread of Covid is now laughable. Either impose severe restrictions or remove the restrictions completely. Everyone has their own opinions about which choice would be the right one, but for God’s sake you can’t claim to be the Government and just sit there collecting a big fat salary without making decisions and taking responsibility for them.
Sure they can just sit there collecting a big fat salary. That is exactly what they have been doing… Well they talked about having a meeting to think about starting a plan some day.
The policy seems to be: go get some. The faster this chews through the community, the better the hotel tourism outlook for March Break.
Oh yes they can, yes they can.
Just watch them.
I’m thinking a Covid colony is the way to go. At FIN perhaps?
Good place for a pool party. Way better than that tasteless Phase I pool of San Sebastián.
Don’t blame Americans because you don’t follow Covid protocols and therefore Covid is spreading rapidly through out the local community.
Time to replace the incumbent government. Non Confidence Vote please
replace with what??
no-plan-ppm?
I hate politicians that have to read every damn briefing they attend. She sounds like a recording.
Stop this quarantine nonsense it is not sustainable. Rapid tests should be used and people need to return to life. Focus resources on the vulnerable by supporting them in staying home with stipends and groceries etc.
Just let everyone take care of themselves and be down with it. We’re all going to get covid eventually, so it might as well be now.
#science
You can’t be Covid free and have a Covid tracker up over 800 which what it was a month or so ago. There’s always been Covid in Cayman especially with 52 breaches in August. Think if all those people with the summer colds, allergies and sinus infections got tested like they are now doing. You don’t think that would’ve been Covid!!!!!
I knew two people who had that summer cold and both got tested. Both were negative for COVID – they had a cold. You don’t know what you’re talking about.
Incompetent PACT back at it!
How can this be considered a shock. It’s simple math in terms of exponential growth/spread, as exampled in pretty much every country around the globe. We want the country open to sell it to Americans? this is the price we pay to have that.
Americans have come here vaccinated, plus they take a PCR test before coming to Cayman and leaving isolation. I seriously doubt American visitors were the ones inviting people over to play dominos while they were in quarantine. Perhaps if the government had of thrown those folks in jail like Skylar Mack the outbreak wouldn’t have come before the borders were open.
But the borders haven’t actually opened yet since quarantine won’t be dropped until Nov 20. Why are you blaming this on the reopening?
Sensible quarantine was 14 days. They lowered it to please a bunch of money grubbers and inconvenienced travellers
Part 1 of the opening was reducing quarantine to 5 days so that Covid would start spreading before rather than after 20 November. Clever plan – except they have no clue how to control the Covid they released.
either way, we want to open up to sell this place out to Americans, so this was always going to be inevitable, local breaches or not.