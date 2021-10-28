Future uncertain for dozens of old Cayman homes

Nurse Leila’s House

(CNS): There are less than 200 homes left in Cayman that are more than 100 years old and could still be preserved. But with no legislation and limited funds, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands is urging the public to help them in an effort to protect the country’s built heritage before it is too late. Most of the homes built in the 19th century have already been lost but in the 1990s the Trust began registering homes built before the 1950s across all three islands and listed around 390 properties of historic interest.

But since then dozens have been bulldozed, left derelict or destroyed in storms, especially Hurricane Ivan, and the fate of the older ones that remain are largely in the hands of landowners, since Cayman has no legal protection at all for historic buildings.

The potential removal of an old house in West Bay to make way for a supermarket expansion is currently stirring up community interest in Cayman’s built heritage, and the Trust is asking people to donate to a new fund and lobby for legal protections for the dwindling stock of old time houses.

From Bodden Town to Cayman Brac, there are dozens of examples of traditional homes that are more than 100 years old. Several of them are in the hands of the families that built them in the first place and are still occupied as homes or businesses. But when land changes hands, there is nothing to prevent these old properties from being demolished.

In recent times some landowners, seeing the value in preserving heritage, have moved old homes from land they acquired ahead of development to new locations. But ultimately someone must pay for the upkeep of the buildings, which often need a great deal of investment to preserve them and keep them habitable.

The National Trust’s recently updated Heritage Register, which is available online here, documents traditional Caymanian homes, based on their age, historical and cultural importance, such as who lived there, the role the home played in the community, as well as the materials used in the construction, such as Ironwood, wattle and daub and silver thatch. The register is also part of the Trust’s agreement with the government to deliver historic services to the public under the law.

Even though the non-profit organisation receives a small government grant to cover some of the costs of managing the register, it is nowhere near enough to buy, preserve and maintain all of the old houses potentially under threat.

“It is essential for the National Trust to supplement these funds, primarily by way of donations, grants and sponsorships from private individuals and the private sector,” a spokesperson for the Trust said recently. “These supplemental funds are applied towards the various expenses incurred in connection with our major sites, which is upwards of CI$100,000 alone yearly to insure and maintain.”

The Trust currently has responsibility for twelve historic sites, which includes paying insurance, restoration work, maintenance, staff and educational initiatives.

The properties owned by the Trust include the Mission House the Old Savannah Schoolhouse, the Light House in East End and Nurse Leila’s House, among others.

Frank Watler’s House, which is around 110 years old, is owned by the Tourism Attraction Board, and was one of those properties that was moved to the Pedro St. James Historic Site to ensure its protection.

Julius Rankine’s House, which is also owned by the TAB, was moved to the QEII Botanic Park Heritage Garden in December 1995. Other buildings, such as the East End Library and the Constitution Hall in George Town, are owned by the crown and have some form of protection.

There are many more that are at least a century old with specific features making them worth preserving, but without the cash or legislation to preserve them, this is proving challenging for the Trust.

Arlett Elaine Diaz’s House on Loise Llewelyn Road is one of the oldest surviving occupied homes in private hands, having been built around 1850. The nearby Clayton Nixon house, which was built in the early 1800s and may have been the oldest surviving example of a wattle and daub home in George Town, has now been relocated to the Trust’s Mission House site, though its future preservation has not yet been formally funded.

Well known preserved properties such as Arthur Bodden’s Home, Print Shop and Store, a collection of iconic buildings on North Church Street in George Town, were all built sometime in the late 1890s. And McCoy & Jackson Saloon & Variety Store on Shedden Road is one of the oldest shopfronts in the capital, having been built in 1873. none of these buildings have any legal protection.

There are many more examples of homes that have so far evaded the bulldozer and stood through storms. Some have been lovingly restored by the families that own them and are unlikely to fall into the hands of developers. But their fate is dependent on the goodwill of the current owners and this might change with different owners in the future. The Trust needs financial help if it is to save them in the long term.

The challenges of funding for the National Trust are not new and have been exacerbated because of the drop in revenue-raising tours and other fundraising activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the resulting lack of tourism.

“The National Trust for the Cayman Islands was formed as a non-profit, non-governmental agency and the challenge in raising funds to purchase, restore and insure historical built properties has meant that we are not able to take on these properties without an endowment to help with the costs,” the spokesperson said, explaining that last month at the AGM the concept of a Historic Preservation Fund was raised.

This would enable people and organisations to directly contribute to the preservation of built heritage, and the Trust is now seeking ways it can engage the public in working with them on the new fund.

“When most people think of the National Trust, the general theme that comes to mind is one that speaks to a predominantly environmental focus and the environment,” the spokesperson said. “However, there is also great need for the same emphasis on Cayman’s historical buildings and other cultural aspects of preservation from the community. This passion has not always been easy to elicit for buildings and structures until the imminent loss of one is felt.”

A proposal was drafted some time ago by Richard Mileham of the Planning Department in conjunction with the National Trust’s Historic Advisory Committee, the Trust revealed. This document was submitted to government for consideration in relation to a statutory framework to govern how the built heritage of the Cayman Islands can be protected by law.

Discussions on the subject are ongoing with the government and overlays are currently in use that zone certain areas as ‘historic’. But there are no specific statutes in law that expressly prohibit the destruction of these structures once purchased.

“The National Trust welcomes opportunities for interested parties to reach out and to discuss these issues further in a way that we can all effectively lobby for legislation to protect our built heritage,” the Trust said.

The Trust says it is grateful for those who are already advocating for the protection of our national heritage treasures and encourages everyone, including schools and local businesses, to join in the preservation efforts as well as supporting the fund and the campaign for future legislation.