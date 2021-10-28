New COVID-19 test notification policy rolled out

(CNS): Public Health has now changed the COVID-19 PCR test results process. From Thursday, everyone will now be emailed their test results whether it is positive or negative. Previously public health officials would email negative results but call those who are positive in order to explain the isolation protocols and to ask about tracing. But as the numbers of people being infected by the coronavirus soars and staff are overwhelmed, all of that will now be conveyed via email.

“Due to the increasing number of cases in the community, all positive and negative results will

now be sent out automatically to provide more timely results,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Previously only negative results were emailed and Public

Health nurses physically called each of the positives to notify them and conduct contact

tracing.”

Officials have not explained how contact tracing will now be conducted, as it appears that those who are positive will be left to inform the people they may have had close contact with. Everyone is encouraged to self-quarantine after taking a PCR test until they receive a negative result.

“We understand this is a stressful and challenging time and ask for the public’s continued patience as we work through this transition as we make changes to improve our processes. Together we can get through this,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez added.

This process will be implemented across the HSA, Doctors Hospital and Health City Cayman Islands.