Annual bulk waste collection starts in West Bay

DEH collects bulk waste (file photo)

(CNS): The annual bulk waste collection by the Department of Environmental Health ahead of the Christmas season gets underway in West Bay next week. Large unwanted waste will be collected from the kerb Monday through Saturday, covering a different district on Grand Cayman each week until the end of the month. Residents are asked to put their unwanted items out only during their designate week in an easily accessible place without obstructing the roadway.

Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, mattresses, rugs, household appliances, carpeting, scrap metal, vegetative waste and other items that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly residential pick-up services. Construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics and tyres will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity and the public is asked to make alternative arrangements to transport these items to the landfill.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm weekdays and until 1pm on Saturdays. The site is closed Sundays but a drop-off facility at the gate remains accessible for the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Bulk waste collection on Grand Cayman will take place from Monday to Saturday according to the following schedule:

West Bay November 1 – 6 George Town November 8 – 13 Bodden Town November 15-20 North Side / East End November 22-27

The schedule for the Bulk Waste Collection in the Sister Islands will be announced at a later date.