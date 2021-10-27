Cops called out to 16 crashes over weekend

RCIPS officers carry out Operation Quaker (photo from RCIPS social media)

(CNS): Police officers were called out to 16 road collisions over the weekend as the RCIPS relaunched its road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, focusing on nighttime speeding and DUI. Only two people were arrested for drinking and driving, while 12 speeding tickets were issued and another two dozen tickets were issued for other traffic offences. The campaign is in response to the rising number of crashes on the roads in a year where eight people have already died as a result.

“Driving at nighttime already has its challenges with reduced visibility of surroundings, so when motorists choose to speed and consume drugs and/or alcohol before operating their vehicle, the roadways can quickly become a dangerous environment for all road users,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads up the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“We want motorists to understand that speeding and driving under the influence is just not worth the risk when you consider the financial implications if you get caught, but more importantly, the often dire consequences of being involved in an accident,” he added.

Operation Quaker is set to continue in an effort to reduce the number of serious road collisions, which tend to happen at night.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay of Specialist Operations said the RCIPS Special Constabulary officers were helping to boost the police presence on the roads during the campaign.

“We will continue to do our part in making our roads safer through increased enforcement and visibility. And we continue to implore that the public make everyone’s safety a priority by exercising good driving habits, especially when it comes to drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading contributors to fatal collisions in the Cayman Islands,” he said.