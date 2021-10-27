Cops called out to 16 crashes over weekend
(CNS): Police officers were called out to 16 road collisions over the weekend as the RCIPS relaunched its road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, focusing on nighttime speeding and DUI. Only two people were arrested for drinking and driving, while 12 speeding tickets were issued and another two dozen tickets were issued for other traffic offences. The campaign is in response to the rising number of crashes on the roads in a year where eight people have already died as a result.
“Driving at nighttime already has its challenges with reduced visibility of surroundings, so when motorists choose to speed and consume drugs and/or alcohol before operating their vehicle, the roadways can quickly become a dangerous environment for all road users,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads up the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.
“We want motorists to understand that speeding and driving under the influence is just not worth the risk when you consider the financial implications if you get caught, but more importantly, the often dire consequences of being involved in an accident,” he added.
Operation Quaker is set to continue in an effort to reduce the number of serious road collisions, which tend to happen at night.
Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay of Specialist Operations said the RCIPS Special Constabulary officers were helping to boost the police presence on the roads during the campaign.
“We will continue to do our part in making our roads safer through increased enforcement and visibility. And we continue to implore that the public make everyone’s safety a priority by exercising good driving habits, especially when it comes to drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading contributors to fatal collisions in the Cayman Islands,” he said.
And Esterly Tibbetts and Linford Pierson highways.
In the past, when I went out, I would witness a few incidents of bad driving each month. Nowadays I am seeing multiple incidents every day. Unlike others, I don’t think it has to do with the driving test, I believe it has more to do with human behaviour and lack of enforcement. I have noticed many more incidents of aggressive driving since the start of the pandemic… perhaps just a coincidence. The most frequent issues I see are tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, speeding, talking on the phone, running stop signs, turning without indicators, pulling out onto the road without properly looking, and crossing over the centre line. We must improve this as a country… we can do so much better.
I don’t know how far back you’re going but I came here 15 years ago and the driving was comically bad then and it still is. The complete confusion so many people have at roundabouts, inability to use indicators, even to the point of indicating one way and going another and my personal favorite of stopping to let people cross… on a double lane when the other lane hasn’t stopped is, IMO, clear evidence of a complete lack of driver training and licensing.
Believe it or not, there is a great need for this on the Brac, especially around the 3 or 4 trouble spots.
It’s pretty easy to spot a coo car at night. Haha
And you people want to decriminalise cannabis …
Yes. Your point?
Hilarious 2 dui and 12 speeders really not trying very hard there
And 2 dozen other tickets…
Three cop cars on Fairbanks road Tuesday morning. Yes three in one location.
Spread out for God’s sake.
I agree Fairbanks is a good place to do it. It’s hard to do a U turn, the limit is 25 and many people speed, there is a safe place to pull people over…but, surely the need is greater on Shamrock Road, in terms of accident reduction and dangerous driving detection.
Old boys club sharing vapes in one spot then heading to drive around