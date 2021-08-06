What next for Legal Services Act?

‘Lawyer’ writes: The Legal Services Act, 2020 was published with Legislation Gazette No. 1 dated 7 January 2021, replacing the Legal Practitioners Act (2015 Revision) and providing a comprehensive legal framework to enhance the reputation of the Cayman Islands and ensure that local law is only practised by qualified, regulated and accountable lawyers. The Cabinet now has the task of passing an order to publicly state the date when the Act will come into effect.

At first glance, the reasons for bringing the Act into force seem clear as a bell. In my best mother tongue accent, “elementary” (maybe even “clever”). However, when a comprehensive assessment is done, it is apparent that a substantial understanding of the implications is first required before the next steps can be taken by Cabinet. This is vital, as such actions may either secure futures or destroy livelihoods, depending on where your meal is served in the financial services trough.

Overseas trough

First, there is a domestic trough and overseas trough. That is, persons benefit from the practice of Cayman Islands law both within the Cayman Islands and outside the Cayman Islands. This is the case whether or not they are connected to a law firm based in the Cayman Islands.

Regarding this, the Act settles decades-old interpretations about what is the practice of Cayman Islands law, who can practice Cayman Islands law and the structure within which they can practice.

The loss of licence fees to the government treasury versus the (arguably) hundreds of millions of dollars made by firms that have practiced Cayman Islands law overseas for decades is also noteworthy.

Legal practice certificates

In practicing Cayman Islands law overseas, some persons do not possess a Cayman Islands legal practice certificate issued by the courts of the Cayman Islands. Having been involved in transactions with the relevant persons overseas and having checked the relevant register in the courts of the Cayman Islands, this can be confirmed as a fact.

The Act, however, neither considers the implications of persons previously practicing Cayman Islands law overseas without a Cayman Islands legal practice certificate nor penalises persons actually known or reported to the authorities for doing so. Having turned a blind-eye to the issue, the Act purports to authorise the issue of Cayman Islands legal practice certificates to persons overseas who are currently practicing Cayman Islands law but who have never previously held a Cayman Islands legal practice certificate.

The regulation of legal practice

As to who will now regulate the practice of Cayman Islands law, the Act contemplates the establishment of the Cayman Islands Legal Services Council. In addition, the Council will be charged with upholding of the rule of law, the supervision of legal education and practical legal training leading to local qualification for admission as an attorney-at-law, the promotion of high standards of professional conduct by attorneys-at-law and the carrying out of the function of anti-money laundering regulator or supervisor for lawyers.

In some quarters, the composition of the Council has come under fire. Where a machine gun approach has been used, many objections have been made to the inclusion of the chief justice, the attorney general and political appointments to be personally made by the premier and the leader of the opposition. Almost all of these contemplated appointments have been deemed inappropriate by those with the best interests of the profession at heart.

The reasons for the objections, as you can imagine, are neither remarkable nor outstanding. They are suggestions to incorporate other persons or introduce another mechanism to improve independence of the Council, to remove political influence, minimise conflicts of interest and improve overall governance of the Council.

Notwithstanding the obvious threats to governance, there are some who simply wish to put the Act in force and attempt to manage the risks later, hopefully before any damage is done.

The proposed carrying out by the Council of the function of anti-money laundering regulator or supervisor for lawyers also borders on a dangerous curve. This is especially the case since there are questions regarding the composition of the Council and threats to good governance.

The alternative that some have suggested is that the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) should be appointed as anti-money laundering regulator or supervisor for lawyers. This is because CIMA is independent and will not hesitate to fine or effectively enforce anti-money laundering or anti-terrorist financing legislation and regulations as they relate to lawyers.

The appointment of CIMA would also satisfy the requirement of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) to name a supervisory authority for lawyers following the CFATF’s evaluation of the Cayman Islands during their December 2017 on-site visit to analyse the level of effectiveness of the Cayman Islands’ anti-money laundering or counter-terrorist financing systems.

CIMA also makes sense as it is an established body with years of experience regulating relevant financial business sectors and has anti-money laundering professionals working on its regulatory teams.

Other provisions

There are many other provisions of the Act that are the subject of much debate. But of special note is how the future “Caymanianisation” of law firms is contemplated.

In the case of a law firm that is an attorney-at-law practicing Cayman Islands law in the Cayman Islands as a sole practitioner, the Act contemplates that that attorney-at-law must be a Caymanian.

However, in the case of a law firm that is a recognised law entity, the Act states that at least one member or partner of the recognised law entity shall be an attorney-at-law who is a Caymanian. Where the law firm is large, the arrangement to have only one Caymanian partner is significantly troubling.

This is disturbing because some law firms may only do the minimum required by legislation, in this case having only one Caymanian partner. Instead, the Act should be amended to state that the number of Caymanian partners required will be based on the size of the law firm.

That is, it should be done on a tiered basis so that, as the number of attorneys increases, the requirement for the number of Caymanian partners increases. Such an amendment would address any future unlevel playing field which may develop as it relates to promotion as well as the economic benefits to be attributed to and earned by Caymanians.

Next steps

The next steps will unveil what interests the Cabinet will consider before bringing the Act into force. Undoubtedly, domestic and international pressures will have an influence and will also be at play. In the end, the final action chosen will be a defining moment for the Cabinet, one that will either reflect a touted ‘Caymanian first’ policy or one that will put Caymanians in a disadvantageous position further down the trough.