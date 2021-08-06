Recycling depot opens at Prospect gas station

New recycling bins at BarCam Service Station

DEH team arranging bins at the new recycling depot

(L-R) Acting Operations Manager Solid Waste Angello Roye, CEO of BarCam Service Station Peter Campbell, Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner, DEH Director Richard Simms, and Operations Manager Solid Waste – Michael Haworth

Recycling material overflowing at the Countryside recycling bins on Thursday, 5 August

(CNS) Residents of Prospect, Red Bay and the surrounding area can once again drop off waste for recycling in the neighbourhood, as a local gas station has offered space for the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to put new skips. The area lost its previous recycling depot at Hurley’s mid-February, and since then residents wanting to participate in the recycling programme had to travel into town or to Countryside. Meanwhile, recycling is being encouraged at the government hospital, though the Health Services Authority is using a private company for collection rather than the DEH.

The new DEH recycling depot is located at the Barcam Service Station in Prospect and officials from the department said the containers will be emptied daily. This will hopefully take some of the pressure off the depot at the Countryside Shopping Village, where recycling material is at times overflowing out of the skips, demonstrating the need for the additional location for people to take their recycling.

The infrequency of collection at recycling depots, where the build-up of waste is often unsightly, has been a frequent cause of concern. However, officials insist that except where there are delays due to equipment problems or staff shortages, all recycling depots are emptied daily.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner, who is responsible for environmental health as well as being the MP for Prospect, said of the new depot at Barcam, “We are more than happy to make this site a reality. We have been waiting to further empower residents and encourage them to do more to preserve our environment through recycling and this facility will allow us to do so.”

DEH Director Richard Simms encouraged people to recycle waste. “We continue to work on providing more convenient recycling services for the residents of Grand Cayman. We know the new depot is going to be well received by residents of these vibrant communities as they do more to contribute towards a safer, cleaner and greener Cayman Islands,” he added.

The DEH currently manages seven other recycling depots, which can be found at Kirk Supermarket, all Fosters Supermarket locations, North Side Civic Center and Captain George Dixon Park in East End. However, just 1% of waste is actually recycled by residents and businesses across the the Cayman Islands.

The DEH currently recycles the clean aluminium, glass and dry paper that it receives, but is only able to recycle types 1 and 2 plastics because these are the only types in demand by international markets. All of the glass taken to the recycling skips is taken and crushed by the Dart Group, which uses it in construction. Green waste is also recycled and currently used up at the dump along with marl to cover the garbage.

HSA’s new recycling bins

Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority says it has made recycling easier and more convenient for staff, patients and visitors at the hospital as well as the health clinics in West Bay and Bodden Town by providing new recycling bins for glass, plastic (types 1 and 2) and aluminium cans

However, the HSA is not relying on the DEH for pick-up but has instead partnered with the private recycling company, JUNK. According to a release from the HSA, the initiative is a part of its “ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, ensure social responsibility, support a circular economy, and become a corporate leader in environmental sustainability in the Cayman Islands”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that of the total amount of waste generated by healthcare activities, about 85% is general, non-hazardous waste comparable to domestic waste.

“We estimate that a significant portion of the non-hazardous waste the HSA produces is recyclable,” said HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “On a corporate level, this expanded recycling programme is another step our organisation is taking to do our part to help create a ‘greener’ community while minimising and diverting waste from the landfill, thereby improving the quality of the air and land in the communities we serve.”

“On an individual level, we are providing our staff, patients and visitors, many of whom are very environmentally conscious, with an easy and convenient option to recycle and contribute to the protection of their environment. We are proud to be partnering with JUNK, a company whose goals of economic sustainability aligns with ours,” Yearwood added.