Controversial lawyers law returns for comment

(CNS): One of the most controversial but critical pieces of legislation that governments have failed to get passed for more than a decade has made a comeback. A new version of the Legal Practitioners Law, now the Legal Services Bill, has been published for public comment after Cabinet approved this latest redraft. The bill has been sent to the Legislative Assembly and is expected to be debated in December in the last meeting of the year.

Officials said in the press release announcing its publication that the bill was aimed at modernising how the legal profession in the Cayman Islands is regulated. The practice of law in the Cayman Islands is currently regulated by the Legal Practitioners Law (2015 Revision), first enacted in 1969.

Over the years there have been numerous amendments to that law as the profession evolved. However, the framework is now inadequate to regulate the contemporary legal world in the Cayman Islands with a significant international component.

There are well over 600 practicing attorneys in Cayman today, compared to a few dozen when the law was first enacted in 1969, and the practice of law has changed significantly in that time.

The difficulty that successive governments have had in getting this law passed is that not all lawyers are created equal. What suits the larger firms, which have global offices and cater to the high-flyers of international finance, does not necessarily suit a small family practitioner dealing with conveyancing and divorce. Another spoke in the wheel has been how to write into the legislation requirements for firms to recruit train, retain and promote Caymanian lawyers.

An Executive Summary explaining each clause of the latest iteration of this bill has been published as a supplement to the law to help people with their comments and submissions.