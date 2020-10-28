Controversial lawyers law returns for comment
(CNS): One of the most controversial but critical pieces of legislation that governments have failed to get passed for more than a decade has made a comeback. A new version of the Legal Practitioners Law, now the Legal Services Bill, has been published for public comment after Cabinet approved this latest redraft. The bill has been sent to the Legislative Assembly and is expected to be debated in December in the last meeting of the year.
Officials said in the press release announcing its publication that the bill was aimed at modernising how the legal profession in the Cayman Islands is regulated. The practice of law in the Cayman Islands is currently regulated by the Legal Practitioners Law (2015 Revision), first enacted in 1969.
Over the years there have been numerous amendments to that law as the profession evolved. However, the framework is now inadequate to regulate the contemporary legal world in the Cayman Islands with a significant international component.
There are well over 600 practicing attorneys in Cayman today, compared to a few dozen when the law was first enacted in 1969, and the practice of law has changed significantly in that time.
The difficulty that successive governments have had in getting this law passed is that not all lawyers are created equal. What suits the larger firms, which have global offices and cater to the high-flyers of international finance, does not necessarily suit a small family practitioner dealing with conveyancing and divorce. Another spoke in the wheel has been how to write into the legislation requirements for firms to recruit train, retain and promote Caymanian lawyers.
An Executive Summary explaining each clause of the latest iteration of this bill has been published as a supplement to the law to help people with their comments and submissions.
Comments on the Bill should be submitted 24 November 2020 to
Tesia Scott at tesia.scott@gov.ky
in the Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs.
See the legislation and summary in the CNS Library
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Are you paying attention?
People need to realize that this isn’t just about some local lawyers looking jobs. This affects the industry that is 60% of Cayman’s GDP.
There is a reason this law has been so controversial. Listen to the so-called “antagonists”. They’re trying to tell you something and you’re not listening.
2020 now come full circle.
It is time for it to be said. They are painting over their longstanding breaches of existing law in broad daylight. Why would anyone expect them to follow the new law? Where are the regulators? How can lawyers be allowed to openly break the laws of Cayman?
So the PPM will go down in history as the Government who brought us the following legislation
1 FOI
2 Standards in public life
3 Public Authorities Law
4 Election Law (single members constituencies
5. Public Precurement Law
6. Anti Corruption Law
7. Defence Law
8 Regiment Law
9.Conditional Release Law
10 Legal Services Law
I can’t imagine where cayman would be without these historic laws.