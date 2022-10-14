First steps made for controversial lawyers law

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the first steps in the rollout of the still controversial Legal Services Act (LSA), which was passed over two years ago but has not been implemented. Cabinet’s decision to implement just two parts in full and two sections of another part will pave the way for the formation of the Cayman Islands Legal Services Council, provided for in the law, to oversee the profession. It will also enable Cabinet to make regulations and start the process of repealing the outdated Legal Practitioners’ Law.

“We have struggled with the issue of trying to regulate the modern dynamic practice of Cayman Islands law using a 1969 legislative framework, which has been wholly inadequate,” said Premier Wayne Panton, who has a long involvement in trying to get some form of law for the profession on which all practitioners could agree.

“The status quo is an injustice to the profession, the jurisdiction and the interests of Caymanian lawyers and we must move forward with the commencement of the LSA. If further amendments appear necessary over time in the interests of all stakeholders then we must be committed to those as well,” he added in a press release.

Well aware that the legislation will continue to stir up controversy, as not all practising attorneys support it, Panton said the controversial elements will not be implemented yet.

“Once the council, supported by members of the profession, do the foundational work, they may identify aspects which can be improved upon and the process still offers us an opportunity to make adjustments before full commencement of the LSA,” Panton noted.

He said that starting with Parts 1 and 2 and Sections 99 and 101 was an important preliminary step in bringing the council to life so it can begin the substantial amount of work that needs to be done to facilitate the implementation of the rest of the law.

“This includes the regulations, fee structure, the immigration requirements, operational procedures and disciplinary rules, amongst other things. This step helps members of the legal profession, including members of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and non-CILPA members, to collaborate on methods to assist the council in commencing the remaining LSA sections, accompanying regulations and other practical matters,” the premier explained.

Once the council is appointed, it can make the preparations and administrative arrangements to facilitate the orderly rollout of the other ten parts of the law. Members of the legal profession will also need to provide input into how the work of the Cayman Attorneys Regulatory Association (CARA) will merge into the council as that association ceases to exist.

Governments have been trying to modernise the law for well over three decades but have constantly been met with conflict within the profession, especially concerns over discrimination against Caymanian attorneys. Local lawyers say this is an issue that plagues the sector but the larger firms have persistently rejected efforts to tackle it.

During the 2013-2017 PPM-led coalition government, Panton, who was at the time the minister for financial services, brought a bill to parliament that got through the first two readings. However, in the face of significant opposition from local lawyers and smaller firms, then-premier Alden McLaughlin pulled the bill ahead of the 2017 general election, fearing its impact on the PPM’s chances of retaining government.

It was not until October 2020 that the PPM brought another version of the law to parliament, which passed through all three stages but was still opposed by some members of the profession.