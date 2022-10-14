First steps made for controversial lawyers law
(CNS): Cabinet has approved the first steps in the rollout of the still controversial Legal Services Act (LSA), which was passed over two years ago but has not been implemented. Cabinet’s decision to implement just two parts in full and two sections of another part will pave the way for the formation of the Cayman Islands Legal Services Council, provided for in the law, to oversee the profession. It will also enable Cabinet to make regulations and start the process of repealing the outdated Legal Practitioners’ Law.
“We have struggled with the issue of trying to regulate the modern dynamic practice of Cayman Islands law using a 1969 legislative framework, which has been wholly inadequate,” said Premier Wayne Panton, who has a long involvement in trying to get some form of law for the profession on which all practitioners could agree.
“The status quo is an injustice to the profession, the jurisdiction and the interests of Caymanian lawyers and we must move forward with the commencement of the LSA. If further amendments appear necessary over time in the interests of all stakeholders then we must be committed to those as well,” he added in a press release.
Well aware that the legislation will continue to stir up controversy, as not all practising attorneys support it, Panton said the controversial elements will not be implemented yet.
“Once the council, supported by members of the profession, do the foundational work, they may identify aspects which can be improved upon and the process still offers us an opportunity to make adjustments before full commencement of the LSA,” Panton noted.
He said that starting with Parts 1 and 2 and Sections 99 and 101 was an important preliminary step in bringing the council to life so it can begin the substantial amount of work that needs to be done to facilitate the implementation of the rest of the law.
“This includes the regulations, fee structure, the immigration requirements, operational procedures and disciplinary rules, amongst other things. This step helps members of the legal profession, including members of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and non-CILPA members, to collaborate on methods to assist the council in commencing the remaining LSA sections, accompanying regulations and other practical matters,” the premier explained.
Once the council is appointed, it can make the preparations and administrative arrangements to facilitate the orderly rollout of the other ten parts of the law. Members of the legal profession will also need to provide input into how the work of the Cayman Attorneys Regulatory Association (CARA) will merge into the council as that association ceases to exist.
Governments have been trying to modernise the law for well over three decades but have constantly been met with conflict within the profession, especially concerns over discrimination against Caymanian attorneys. Local lawyers say this is an issue that plagues the sector but the larger firms have persistently rejected efforts to tackle it.
During the 2013-2017 PPM-led coalition government, Panton, who was at the time the minister for financial services, brought a bill to parliament that got through the first two readings. However, in the face of significant opposition from local lawyers and smaller firms, then-premier Alden McLaughlin pulled the bill ahead of the 2017 general election, fearing its impact on the PPM’s chances of retaining government.
It was not until October 2020 that the PPM brought another version of the law to parliament, which passed through all three stages but was still opposed by some members of the profession.
For these people (charging $1000 an hour and the like) they should be committed to carrying out a substantial amount of pro-bono work for the Caymanian community, and prove it. Legal services are beyond what regular folks can afford meaning we have no access to advice or way to enforce our rights when we are wronged. Good luck to those becoming multimillionaires, but please spare a thought, and some of your time, for those on minimum wage who have legal needs too.
I had an issue with an opposing lawyer where the dirt-bag altered an agreement on a family law case and tried to pressure me into signing it. I had nowhere to place a complaint against this bloated reputation bag of filth. I hope the new law can help others who come across the unethical practices of these POS’s
brb, fixing popcorn
Clever by half! “When the grass is cut, the snakes will show” (Carmelo Anthony, 24 February 2011).
“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his soul?” (Mark 8:36).
“For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil” (1 Timothy 6:10).
It is not unjustifiable discriminatory treatment for “any law that makes provision…with respect to the entry into or the exclusion from…engaging in any business or profession…within the Cayman Islands of persons who are not Caymanian” (pursuant to s.16(4)(b) of our Constitutions Bill of Rights).
In any event, I am committed to working towards the best interests of the Cayman Islands legal profession as a whole, especially providing for a fair and equitable opportunity for both current and future Caymanian attorneys to practice Cayman Islands law, and it is, at the very least, hoped that other stakeholders and public officials share these same sentiments.
I guess time will tell the story. We shall see.
wait until the public catches wind of what the gatekeepers aka those holding the keys for caymanians to gain entry into the profession are doing – and charging an arm and a leg!
Well, you could do worse than insist that every single lawyer that claims Cayman as its permanent residency must do at least 10% of its hours on local issues (within Cayman borders is fine).
Could also insist on $$$$ for hourly rates these lovely not egomaniacal folks at all enjoy….especially when doing local work
If they can charge $1K per HOUR doing a property transaction for someonone seeking to morally free avoid taxation by purchasing a condo on SMB they’ll enver live in but which results in driving the price of real estae for locals upwards….they can at LEAST
insist that any legal costs for local (resident to resident) sales is FIXED at $250 per hour (o r whatever)
the point stands…most high earning lawyers (yes, you Maples/Walkers/Orangeby/etc/etc) are living here tax free ejnoying all the perks and facilitating non resident transactions avoiding taxation….fine, its legal
But the locals deserve better and a fair shake.
All attorneys should HAVE to hit XYZ % of their hours on local biz (not passed off to poor paralegals or legal secs) AND they can only charge $XYZ
its fair. come on.
you need to do a Ted talk
How about we come to your business and demand you work for 15% of your market rate? It is fair, come on.
All that is really needed is the government to enforce immigration laws….PPM made it policy to ignore for sake of permit fees and with the creation of the worthless WORC. Now we have Saunders who doesn’t even understand Caymanian priority in their own country.
It would also be nice to see enforcement of ss.10(1), 12(3) of the Legal Practitioners Act read together with ss.2, 133-136, 142, 144 of the Proceeds of Crime Act and ss.4, 321-322 of the Penal Code (along with some other provisions and case-law authorities, which I need not telegraph).
Orrie, you and I both know of multiple offenses committed by firms and lawyers for decades – with the apparent connivance of regulators, and to the detriment of Caymanians and officers of the court. Our profession is worthy of little but disdain. It is disgusting.
I’m all for this if it prevents criminals from being MPs.
We need professional standards and regulations which will effectively penalise and sanction any admitted lawyers and/or firms that propose illegal conduct, actions, violations of fundamental rights, or drafting overtly contemptible agreements – and even if it was at their dubious client’s insistence. There are lawyers here, so comfortable in a lawless status quo, that have lived a full career off-leash, and are conditioned to do anything they are paid by client to do. Even typing in emails and stating with a martini in hand, that “it is not illegal if the other party accepts it”. Clean these bad actors out of the profession.