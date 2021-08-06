DLP advises bosses to encourage, not force, vaccine

Airport Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): As the question over whether or not employers can force their workers to be vaccinated continues to fuel public debate, the Department of Labour and Pensions has issued some general guidance on COVID-19 vaccination policies for employers and the impact on existing and potential employees, as well as data protection issues relating to vaccination status.

While employers have a legal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of their employees as far as reasonably possible, the department warned that engaging in a policy to mandate vaccination could raise several legal issues if employers take punitive, disciplinary or discriminatory action when an employee refuses to be vaccinated.

Even though some form of determined action is going to be needed to move the vaccination rate, which remains stalled at 68% and several thousand people short of government’s 80% target, the department pointed out that unless there is a contractual requirement for workers to be vaccinated, employers need the consent of their employees.

The guidelines instead suggest that employers help their staff make an informed decision through education with independent factual information about the risks associated with COVID-19 and the specific impact on the workplace. “Employers should assist employees by explaining the benefits of vaccination, and encourage and employees to be vaccinated,” the department said.

There are currently no regulations in place concerning compulsory vaccination and any employer considering introducing a blanket mandatory vaccination policy needs to be wary of the implications of then disciplining existing staff that refuse to take the shots. “Employers should approach the taking of disciplinary action with caution since dismissing an employee is not without legal risk,” the DLP warned.

Some employees may have a legitimate basis for declining the vaccine irrespective of their work environment and employers need to consider their ability to mitigate the safety threat instead.

“Consideration should also be given to whether mandatory vaccination is a reasonable way to deal with the potential risk of exposure to the virus in specific circumstances and whether alternative measures could be taken to mitigate the risk,” the department advises.

As a number of local companies now consider moving from incentives to mandating the shots, concerns are being raised that there are potential legal ramifications over a person’s right to choose whether they are given medical treatment or not, as well as issues relating to their data protection by being forced to expose their vaccination status, since this is medical data and constitutes “sensitive personal data” under the Data Protection Act.

The Cayman Islands Government is not mandating vaccination for public sector workers and has chosen a path of encouragement, even for front-line staff. From Monday, as government lifts the requirement for verified vaccinated travellers to isolate for five days at home without the tagging system, all vaccinated front-line workers that may interact with travellers will be tested at least weekly.