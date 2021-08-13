Masked men break into Prospect bar

(CNS): Three men, all wearing masks, gloves and coveralls, were captured on CCTV breaking into the rear of a bar in Prospect in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said. An investigation has begun to this latest of a string of commercial burglaries that detectives believe are carried out by organised groups targeting business premises. The men entered the building after breaking a window at around 3am yesterday and ransacked the bar’s office but police have not yet been able to establish what was taken. The police quickly viewed the CCTV footage, where they saw the gang.

“Police are investigating on the premise that the recent spate of commercial burglaries are being carried out by a group of organised individuals targeting businesses and stealing cash and valuables,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding these men and the various commercial burglaries that have been occurring to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.

