Rogue drivers cause 40 weekend smashes

RCIPS speed trap

(CNS): Last weekend traffic cops arrested eight people on suspicion of DUI, one for being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and two for driving while disqualified. According to the police “just under 35 tickets” were issued, largely for speeding and illegal tint, and officers responded to almost 40 crashes from Friday, 6 August, and Sunday, 9 August. As the chaos on Cayman’s roads continues, officers warned drivers about the impending wet weather this weekend and urged people to take care and pay attention to the conditions as well as speed limits. Warning drivers that police officers would be out in force the RCIPS once again implored people to improve driving behavior.

“With the weekend approaching and the impending rainy weather forecasted for the Cayman Islands, it is important that we remind road users to exercise caution,” said Inspector Jones of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“The RCIPS will continue its efforts through visibility, enforcement and education to reduce road fatalities and serious collisions, but we need the assistance of the public to hold each other accountable for their driving behaviours. If you are diving with someone and they are speeding, tell them to slow down. And remember to drive to the conditions; the speed limit is not a target, particularly when the roads are wet,” he added.

Despite the enforcement efforts and the high visibility of the police over the past weekend, vehicle collisions continued, with many of last weekend’s crashes resulting in serious injury for those involved.

“Many of these incidents could have been avoided if drivers were not distracted while driving,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Mobile phone usage while driving is a major factor in the cause of the road incidents police are attending. Texting and engaging on phones while driving means drivers are not giving 100% of their attention to the road and the surrounding environment and that’s when accidents happen.”

He said there would be an increased presence this weekend, as he urged drivers to be considerate and courteous towards all other road users including cyclist and pedestrians.