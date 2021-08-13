Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint

(CNS): A woman reported being sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Windsor Park, George Town, in the early hours of Wednesday morning after getting a ride home from a man she met in a bar. After her ordeal, which took place at a residence in Oak Mill Street, the woman managed to escape her attacker and raise the alarm with neighbours in the area. The woman told police that she met the man in a bar in Bodden Town and he had offered to take her home.

She was told that he would be dropping a friend home in East End first and the woman travelled with both men to East End, where the friend was dropped off. The man then drove to George Town and took the woman to Windsor Park, which was where the attack happened. The victim was able to get away from the man after the assault and sought help from residents in the area.

“The victim described the man as slim build, dark brown complexion and about 5ft 9in in height. The police take these types of incidents very seriously and we are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station,” said Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown, who is heading up the investigation.