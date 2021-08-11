Business warned burglaries on the up

(CNS): Police say they responded to three burglary reports at business properties located in George Town last week and are urging owners to step up security and preventative measures to reduce their risk of becoming victims of crime. Just under 30 commercial burglaries have been reported to the police so far this year and in the latest three various items were stolen.

On 4 August a beauty salon off Goring Avenue was broken into and equipment, electronics and other items were taken. The next day a restaurant on Shedden Road reported that someone broke into the property and stole food and other miscellaneous items. Electrical tools and gas tanks were taken in another burglary that day on Mary Street.

The police are encouraging business owners to increase security if possible by engaging security company services, installing alarm and camera systems and maintaining existing systems .

“It’s important to ensure that cameras are positioned in such a way that they cannot be easily tampered with, and that they are placed to ensure the best possible visuals to identify an intruder,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We also ask business owners not to keep large amounts of cash on their premises if possible, especially overnight and throughout the weekends and to stagger drop off times to avoid being monitored.”

Whilst the vast majority of the commercial burglaries have taken place in the George Town and the West Bay Road area, business across all the Cayman Islands are being advised of these measures.