80% of over 30s have had first COVID shot

(CNS): The national vaccination rate in Cayman is being held down by the younger members of the community, as 80% of those aged 30 and over have had their first shot and will all have had their second doses by the time government begins the soft border reopening on 9 September. But more than 30% of 18 to 29 year olds and almost 40% of children between 12 and 18 are unvaccinated.

A week after the $100,000 prize draw was announced, the needle on vaccinations remains stuck. According to the latest figures, just 83 people were vaccinated for the first time over the last day and 91 got their second shot. Currently, 71% of people in the Cayman Islands have had at least the first shot, while 68% have had both doses.

As of the 10 August, 92% of the over 60s were vaccinated, as were 90% of the over 50s. 87% of those between 40 and 49 years old have had a shot and 80% of those aged 30 to 39. 69% of adults under 30 have been vaccinated and 61% of children over 12 have also been vaccinated. On their own, the figures represent some of the best vaccination rates in the world but fall short of what experts say would be full herd immunity that would protect the younger children who cannot be vaccinated as well as the immune-suppressed.

But if government is to reach their target national vaccination rate of 80% of the entire population by 9 September, over 6,000 people, most of whom will be under 30, will need to come forward in just four weeks.

Government is planning to introduce mandatory vaccinations for work permit holders and renewals and a number of employers are requiring all new staff, locals as well as permit holders, to be vaccinated before they can start work. But a significant number of the unvaccinated are children and young adults who are not in the workforce and are effectively beyond the reach these types of mandates.

Meanwhile, just one traveller in quarantine has tested positive so far this week for the coronavirus. There are currently just three active cases among the 953 people in isolation, one of whom is symptomatic but not hospitalised.