DMS puts up $100K for vaccine prize draw

PACT members get vaccinated, May 2021

(CNS): A single cash prize of CI$100,000 has been donated by the Caymanian firm DMS for a prize draw to entice all residents here to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement comes as the number of newly vaccinated people over the last 24 hours increased by only 45. Given that several thousand people still need to get either the second or both shots in the next five weeks to reach government’s 80% vaccination rate by 9 September and the soft border reopening, officials hope this significant cash prize will work as an incentive to get those who are still vaccine hesitant to roll up their sleeve. The aim is to reach the herd immunity levels needed across the islands to protect everyone from the return of the virus once the border opens.

The “get VAXXed” lottery programme was officially launched Thursday. DMS spokesperson Adrienne Politowicz said the company, which is owned by Don Seymour, understood the importance of achieving herd immunity and the government’s vaccination target. “After 16 months of border closure and the imminent threat posed by the Delta variant, we want to inspire and mobilize our entire community to get Caymanians back to work,” she said.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who had been looking for a sponsor to create the prize draw, said it was reassuring to see the private sector continuing to step and help the Cayman Islands reach the vaccination target. “We are all in this together, so I encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, bring their family and friends, and get a chance to win $100,000,” he said.

There are two ways to win the big prize: first “get vaXXed” and second “refer a friend”. Both newly and previously vaccinated people who got their shots here by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) are eligible for entry in the lottery. Those referring friends must accompany the unvaccinated person to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for both shots and they will be able to enter the draw on the second dose visit. The more you refer, the more entries into the draw you get.

In addition to the Grand Prize, spot cash prizes will also be randomly awarded at COVID-19 vaccine clinics. A valid form of ID and HSA proof of vaccination must be presented to win spot prizes.

Premier Wayne Panton said that reopening the country safely was of paramount importance to the government. “It is our collective duty to continue making Cayman one of the safest places in the world,” he said. “We aim to become the highest vaccinated and safest population worldwide.”

According to the CNN Health COVID-19 Global Vaccination Tracker, the Cayman Islands currently ranks fifth globally.