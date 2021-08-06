DMS puts up $100K for vaccine prize draw
(CNS): A single cash prize of CI$100,000 has been donated by the Caymanian firm DMS for a prize draw to entice all residents here to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement comes as the number of newly vaccinated people over the last 24 hours increased by only 45. Given that several thousand people still need to get either the second or both shots in the next five weeks to reach government’s 80% vaccination rate by 9 September and the soft border reopening, officials hope this significant cash prize will work as an incentive to get those who are still vaccine hesitant to roll up their sleeve. The aim is to reach the herd immunity levels needed across the islands to protect everyone from the return of the virus once the border opens.
The “get VAXXed” lottery programme was officially launched Thursday. DMS spokesperson Adrienne Politowicz said the company, which is owned by Don Seymour, understood the importance of achieving herd immunity and the government’s vaccination target. “After 16 months of border closure and the imminent threat posed by the Delta variant, we want to inspire and mobilize our entire community to get Caymanians back to work,” she said.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who had been looking for a sponsor to create the prize draw, said it was reassuring to see the private sector continuing to step and help the Cayman Islands reach the vaccination target. “We are all in this together, so I encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, bring their family and friends, and get a chance to win $100,000,” he said.
There are two ways to win the big prize: first “get vaXXed” and second “refer a friend”. Both newly and previously vaccinated people who got their shots here by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) are eligible for entry in the lottery. Those referring friends must accompany the unvaccinated person to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for both shots and they will be able to enter the draw on the second dose visit. The more you refer, the more entries into the draw you get.
In addition to the Grand Prize, spot cash prizes will also be randomly awarded at COVID-19 vaccine clinics. A valid form of ID and HSA proof of vaccination must be presented to win spot prizes.
Premier Wayne Panton said that reopening the country safely was of paramount importance to the government. “It is our collective duty to continue making Cayman one of the safest places in the world,” he said. “We aim to become the highest vaccinated and safest population worldwide.”
According to the CNN Health COVID-19 Global Vaccination Tracker, the Cayman Islands currently ranks fifth globally.
For more information about the vaccine lottery, contact Adrienne Politowicz at
apolitowicz@dmsorg.ky or call/WhatsApp at 345-927-8991
Category: Health, health and safety
Here’s an idea.
If you must bribe the population to get vaccinated then offer the $100k prize and the draw happens on 9th September whether or not the 80% target is hit. And the draw is only open to people who have had two jabs by 9th September. Anyone who hasn’t had their jab by that point was never going to have it anyway. In reality, most of these 8,000 “holdouts” probably don’t even exist because of the massively overly cautious overestimate of the population number (it’s probably more like 65,000 total population, not 71,000).
Do the draw on 9th September, declare an end to the tourism stipend and then immediately afterwards cut a ribbon at the airport and declare the island open for business. There’s literally nothing else we can do unless we’re all content to live like hermits forever. I, for one, am not.
It’s all worth nothing if we don’t have freedom.
Pastor Alfredo
Wait for it, wait for it ….yes waiting on announcement for the Covid Booster shot.
What will the raffle be for that $250,000, $1,000,000, land on seven mile beach?
Well, if you keep the borders closed then Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will continue to be busier than ever – lodgings full, flights fully booked, cant get a rental car on some weekends and all the cheap land is being bought up by people from Grand.
So, Covid really did benefit some places in the world.
How do we enter on the Brac?
Get the Braccine 🤣
Mainly by airplane, but some enter by boat.
I cannot believe that this is happening. The people who were will to get the vaccine to protect their families and the community are getting punished again.
Just open the borders already! Use that 100K and invest it in the hospital which will be occupied by these unvaccinated idiots
Why reward stupidity?
What? Do you not read? Okay, Maybe this will help..I copied and pasted this one sentence from the CNS article…Everyone can participate including those already vaxxed..Does that make you feel better now?
There are two ways to win the big prize: first “get vaXXed” and second “refer a friend”. Both newly and previously vaccinated people who got their shots here by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) are eligible for entry in the lottery
Not being punished. All persons vaccinated at HSA, at any time, are eligible to enter. Read the article.
I understand the CI GOV pressure to get borders open but its a shame that CI Government funds and resources are being spent this way. 100K could be going to the elderly and children who are not fortunate to have 3 well balance meals a day. Or have funds to purchase school supplies, needless mentioning those suffering in silence. I do not support bribes
These are funds donated by a private company not Govt funds being spent!
The 100K was donated by DMS. This isnt government money.
Renee, THIS IS NOT GOVERNMENT’S MONEY! PLEASE READ THE ARTICLE…. Dwayne Seymour, successful Caymanian has put up $100K of his company’s money (DMS) to try to get more people vaccinated.
Please stop being such a Karen and good get your shot. I’ll bet if you get that $100k you wouldn’t give a dime to any of those causes..
It’s fine if you don’t want to get the vaccine but FFS at least read the article before your write such foolishness.
12:00pm, did you even read the article? It is NOT government money! This is an initiative funded by DMS.
Seems community responsibility begins and ends with Covid and quite frankly that is madness! People die from influenza, measles, chicken pox have we ever had guilt trips put on us for not getting those vaccines? People die needing organ transplants have we ever been vilified because we haven’t elected to give away organs when we are dead? People are starving and dying in their millions, are our wages garnished so we can save them? We aren’t forced to give blood either. People also die from not being able to afford medical treatment are hospitals, doctors and drug companies forced to lower their fees, or provide free drugs? But it seems selfishness only enters the conversation when it comes to COVID, funny that.
Because it is a highly transmissible disease can result in a healthcare system being overwhelmed.
Left completely unchecked with no mitigation, it brings a healthcare system to its knees. March/April 2020, New York, Milan, Madrid, London. In Milan they were storing corpses in ice arenas.
….But now we have vaccines to blunt this impact. If you dont understand this after 17 months, you never will.
ALT, are you paying attention, – incentivise, not victimise, it’ll do you well.
This should be your incentive:
https://www.caymancompass.com/2021/08/06/at-deaths-door-caymanian-doctor-survives-covid/
pretty sure his incentive was an annual bonus?
Getting a bonus is an incentive.
He did incentivise, they decided not to get the shot so no bonus..
In this case, not shot, no $100K..
the only difference is if the anti-vaxxers at ALT had gotten their shot they would have gotten a bonus..For the rest of us we are not guaranteed we will get the $100K
If I was them, i would go now and get my shot and possibly get a double whammy of both bonus and $100K
Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth..
He did incentivize……bonuses for vaccinated employees only!
The pro-covid19 vaccine crowd is still not trying to understand or even listen to those who are making cases to not take the vaccine. Putting in these raffles, lotteries or having food vouchers or gift certificates shows that the words of those who do not want to take the vaccine are falling on deaf ears.
We hear arguments like “Do it for others” and “Dont be selfish” but as time goes on we have to look back and run through the events that have transpired.
In the beginning, we were called conspiracy theorists and that we got our information from the ether or “Facebook” (whatever that means), but some people saw this for what it truly was. An attempt to control the masses. This is not even trying to make the case the vaccine was intentionally created, only looking ahead at the opportunity this created for those in governments and those that control governments.
We knew 14 days to slow the spread was a lie, we are now into 500 days to slow the spread made up of continued restrictions with the idea that we are saving others.
We watched the goal posts move every single time when a target is set. Almost everytime a target was reached we were told it wasn’t enough and there’s still more to do. From the mask policy and social distancing to vaccination rates now to vaccination frequency.
Once we saw a variant of the virus we knew there would be an endless cycle of variants that would be used as the reason behind not being able to lift the restrictions. Here were are with Delta and I’m sure everyone will love to here Lamda and other greek alphabets are rounding the corner for us.
Now we’ve received vaccines from the every loving and caring Big Pharma. First it was get the vaccine shot to return to normal, which became get 2 shots to return to normal because the vaccine prevents the transmission of the virus and symptoms. Now it will soon be mandated to get three vaccine jabs if we want to return to normal but we have to wear masks because the virus is spreading from both vaccinated and unvaccinated See links below for my sources which is the CDC (which none of you will explore because if information is not in a 10 minute video format and it goes against your ideaology you won’t entertain it). So as this information is now being gathered on the vaccine results, ask yourselves if we will see a change in approach. I would be extremely surprised if governments change their approach based on new information. After all, lockdowns didn’t work the first time but they are still trying to enforce them.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
If you think getting vaccinated with 2 jabs will be the final action to return ourselves back to what we knew before, its my opinion that you are lying to yourself. It’s plain to see that no government in the world has any plan to return back to normal but you should ask yourself why. Why did governments (with a few exceptions) in the beginning seemingly take almost the exact same steps and to this day are repeating the same steps which didn’t work the first time? Big Pharma and Big businesses are the only ones profitting from this while the rest of us can’t even see what the next year is going to be like for our families.
Follow the money people. Trying to see why the other side is saying what they are saying might actually move everyone closer to the realisation that we are all being manipulated.
Well said.
Wow, someone else understand after all.
95% plus of those hospitalized with Covid in the US are unvaccinated, as is 99% of the deaths.
That’s all you need to know. Get the damn vaccine already.
Thank you DMS and Don Seymour!
Dont keep the bordrrs closed on my account! I dont appreciate being used as a political tool.
People should stop using the term “herd immunity” with respect to this virus (as CNS has again in this article). This concept is irrelevant with this virus. Hitting 80% will not mean the remaining 20% are protected by virtue of 80% having been vaccinated.
This variant is so infectious (CDC estimates that 1 person will infect on average 9 people) that only a limited amount of initial infection will spread. In addition, it is now established that vaccinated individuals can be a vector for spread for this variant (although on a more limited basis).
Herd immunity is ONLY relevant if we have a transmission-blocking vaccine. We don’t, at least with respect to Delta. Please stop using this term. The 20% WONT be protected by the 80%.
You will eventually encounter the virus some day; it is inevitable. So you want to best equip your body with a set of tools to fight your encounter, and that is in the form of the vaccine.
Lol… let’s say you’re in school being a good little noodle and getting your work done in a timely manner as you should, but the delinquents in the back of the class keep holding everyone back.
How would you feel if the teacher then said to the delinquents that they’d reward them with an extravagant field trip if they started doing their work.
Yes, I’m salty.
Everyone that is vaccinated by HSA is eligible not just those about to get vaccinated. Go get your name in the drawing!
Money won’t motivate the people that don’t want to get vaccinated.
Misinformation and churches is the cause.
Focus should be on ignorance.
Not all the churches ..just some religious fanatics from some of the churches..
I guess I am too smart for my own good.
Ineligable for spot prizes … should of held out. LOL
Obviously not that smart if you can’t understand that this reward is open to all. Try reading the article again; this time slowly.
We should be proud that we rank 5th. Very good. We shouldnt bribe to get vaccinated. We should educate public and let them seek vaccination. Very bad precedent set and we may fail in future vaccine programmes as public may wait for hand outs.always handsup not hand down
Excellent way to get into the good books of a new government.
DMS – Thank you for providing a big carrot.
Government – Where is the stick?
Sometimes jackasses need both motivations for there to be any movement.
well done dms…all while the cig spends $380k on old trucks for a pretend army….
welcome to wonderland.
It is a sad state of affairs and embarrassing that we have to offer prizes to people to get a jab, but I would expect to be i the draw and have a chance of winning 100k even though I had my second dose in April.
I guess that’s what they call ‘gluttony’. God is watching.
The articles says Both newly and previously vaccinated people who got their shots here by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) are eligible for entry in the lottery
Yes it may seem a bit embarrassing but the fact of the matter is they are doing it all over the world to try and get people to take the vaccine not just Cayman. Just the way it is. Unfortunately.
For my two cents you can blame it on the unintended consequences of the internet where people can easily promote and disseminate conspiracy theories and fake news daily.
You are eligible!
“Both newly and previously vaccinated people who got their shots here by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) are eligible for entry in the lottery.”
Told you guys – hold out a bit longer and they’ll be paying 1mn! 🙂
Oh wow DMS – well done!
Not really, they know it will never have to be paid out.
A few things.
1. 80% is impossible
2. Will the draw take place regardless of meeting the impossible target?
3. If so, when?
4. What happens when the impossible target is not met?
Debbie Downer..go get your vaccine and stop complaining. You might get $100K.
Don’t see JuJu in that picture. How many PACT members are fully vaccinated Kenny? Tell us the truth now..
Are you?!!
Yes, two doses plus a booster.
Translation. Very few!
Stop worrying about Julianna. School children in China knows she is not vaccinated. Don’t use that as a reason not to get yours..Go get yours to protect you family and friends..
And the draw will take place the day after 80% is achieved?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Since gambling is now legal, when should we expect the first casino to open it’s doors?
Not gambling as nobody has to pay anything to participate in this lottery
great stuff by dms(private sector again stepping up)…why cig did not do this 6 months ago is beyond me.
btw 80% still won’t happen….so what is plan b?
There should be some fine print. 8,000 need to get vaccinated, for the draw to take place!