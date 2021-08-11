TS Fred’s path veering away from Cayman

(CNS): Tropical Storm Fred emerged late Tuesday night but the storm is now on a predicted path that will take it away from the Cayman Islands. Weather officials here said they would continue to monitor its progress but the storm seems set to pass by the northern coast of Cuba as it heads up towards the west Coast of Florida this weekend.

At 8am local time the storm was located some 50 miles southeast of Santo Domingo moving west-northwest near 16 mph with winds of more than 40mph. The storm is expected to downgrade to a depression as it passes over Hispaniola before increasing to a storm again as it heads towards Cuba.