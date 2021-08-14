Beached juvenile dolphin rescued on 7MB

The beached juvenile bottlenose dolphin struggles on the shoreline

The beached juvenile bottlenose dolphin struggles on the shoreline

The beached juvenile bottlenose dolphin struggles on the shoreline

The exhausted dolphin is too tired to swim away

The DoE vessel arrives to the rescue

(CNS): A team effort between the Department of Environment, staff from the dolphinarium and the Cayman Turtle Centre led to the successful rescue of a juvenile bottlenose dolphin on Saturday morning. The distressed dolphin was spotted by the members of the volunteer turtle nesting team as they conducted nest patrols along Seven Mile Beach very close to the water’s edge.

As the dolphin beached, Chris Pike called the turtle hotline and set in motion a rescue effort. As the teams assembled and headed to the northern end of Seven Mile Beach, the volunteers kept a close eye on the dolphin, as it managed to get back in the water but appeared not to have the strength to swim back out to sea.

The first to arrive on the scene were two vets from the CTC and the team from Dolphin Cove, including Ruben Mendez, a 15-year veteran of dolphin husbandry, who swam out to the dolphin to check its condition while everyone else waited for the DoE boat and Chief Enforcement Officer Mark Orr to help take the animal back to sea, where all of the experts believed it had the best chance of survival.

Mendez said that as he swam close to the dolphin, it was clearly extremely tired and was quite vocal. When the DoE boat arrived, the vets climbed aboard with other DoE volunteers and visiting researchers, who then all began the work of helping the distressed dolphin get back out to sea. After some time, the young animal appeared to recover some of its strength, eventually diving into deeper water before the team lost sight as it swam away.

The vets had managed to get close enough to see that the dolphin had at some point sustained an injury that was healing, possibly a bite from a cookiecutter shark. But having likely lost its migrating pod, the young dolphin had somehow been carried on the current too close to the beach.