UK OKs Pfizer vaccine for teenagers

(CNS): The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has agreed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated high efficacy and safety for children aged between 12 and 15 years old. Having assessed the data provided after clinical trials, the vaccine appears to be 100% effective and well tolerated among this age group. There are believed to be around 3,000 children between 12 and 15 who are now eligible for vaccination in the Cayman Islands.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said he was very happy to get the green light so the vaccination programme can now be extended. “Today’s announcement provides a milestone in how far we have come in our aim to vaccinate the Cayman population in order to safely re-open the islands,” he said.

But having gone from concern that we could waste thousands of shots because of community hesitancy, he warned that Cayman’s COVID-19 vaccine supplies are currently very limited and will soon be exhausted. The UK is expected to be sending more supplies on 16 June.

Minister of Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner said the news as an indication that life may soon start to have some more normalcy for this highly mobile, purpose-driven age group.

“As a parent I can understand that parents may still have some questions. I encourage you to speak with your children, and if appropriate their General Practitioners and Paediatricians. The scientific data is reassuring and that has made this such wonderful news to deliver today,” she added.

The news comes as another 571 of people got their first shot over the last day or so, bringing the total to 45,766, or 70% of the population, while 60% (over 39,000) of the population have now had both doses.

Health officials also said that there were three new cases of COVID-19 among travellers in the test results Friday. There are currently just ten active cases of the virus among the 958 people in quarantine and home isolation, with none suffering coronavirus symptoms

The Health Services Authority will announce the schedule for teenagers in the coming days. The public is encouraged to check the HSA’s website for more details of the availability of vaccination clinics.