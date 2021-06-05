One man shot, one man hit on head in bar brawl
(CNS): One man has been shot in the groin and a second man hit on the head with an object during a barroom brawl outside the Jungle Room at Trafalgar Place, on the West Bay Road, at about 2am on Saturday, 5 June. Four men were said to have been involved who were all known to each other. The injured were taken to hospital by the emergency services, where they are being treated for what police said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile the culprits reportedly left the location in a vehicle before the police arrived.
The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.
Somehow violence inducing alcohol is legal but staying home and relaxing with a medical spliff isn’t.
Move that place out. Put in a cigar, whiskey, rum bar. Couple card tables would be nice.
This kind of activity is happening far too often now. Time to crack down.
Hank, are you sure? How would you go about stopping it? Never mind! I just thought of it……. Let’s make hand guns illegal !!!!!
I hear people say foreign nationals are to blame but if you read the archives very few foreigners are to blame for solved shootings. cayman has piss poor border patrols. Anyone can put a gun on a boat and come to cayman with a 99% chance of not being caught. Thats why there are so many illegal guns cause if people are being shot and the guns are not being recovered that means they are still on Island. Until a 24/7 Coast guard patrol boat presence is on the water the situation will not improve as the enforcement is backwards. The current strategy seems to be look for guns once they reach, that should change to stop guns from reaching as much as possible. Cayman is going down the drain with go fast boats smuggling here and the current strategies are not effective. Every couple of years government gives some money to fix the current boats and then no investment for the next few years. The coast guard needs proper training from the Us coast guard, proper funding, proper management and proper policies cause the current pace they are moving at is not satisfatory.
Or we could just enforce our immigration law.
So, four individuals who all know and can identify each other, two GBHs, one with highly illegal weapon, and still too hard to make any arrests. Does Imperato not have any cctv at this site? What about the construction site next door?
You mean the one that’s half way into the main road? That clearly is a safety hazard from a pedestrian, motor vehicle, cyclist perspective??…who approved this one guys?
I mean it’s literally in the road.
But, sticking to the facts of this article, guns and jungle….what else is new?
I will be worried when I read guns and camana bay….till then, let’s enjoy…and can someone please look into why that new concrete jungle next to jungle is allowed to break the law…
Place should have been closed down a long time ago, for a bar on the 7 mile beach that can’t make a frozen/ blended drink, (don’t have a blender) don’t have ice on occasions that about says it all.
Service not intended for the visitor/tourist or any decent local.
No Security, and over crowed on Friday and especially Saturday nights, drugs consumed on the outside and back patio, where is law enforcement and liquor license regulator.
A complete toilet of a place. Surprised there aren’t more shootings here. Very ‘select’ clientele in there i.e. no expats or work permit holders.
Maybe that’s why the clientele like it. I mean I lived in cayman 20 years and the stink of expat superiority just grew and grew in that time. Must be suffocating for some locals by now.
Clearly you have never been there.
Check again on friday.
This place needs its liquor licence revoked and needs to be shut down. Again and again it’s the site of serious violence and everyone just lets it continue on.
Why can these persons exert their obvious pep-up energies for the good of the communities? Try to do good for a change rather than continuing to create more havoc in our country.
That will be the day we can all rejoice. Please try it. It just might make something positive out of you all.
