One man shot, one man hit on head in bar brawl

(CNS): One man has been shot in the groin and a second man hit on the head with an object during a barroom brawl outside the Jungle Room at Trafalgar Place, on the West Bay Road, at about 2am on Saturday, 5 June. Four men were said to have been involved who were all known to each other. The injured were taken to hospital by the emergency services, where they are being treated for what police said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile the culprits reportedly left the location in a vehicle before the police arrived.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.



