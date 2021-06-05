Work on climate ‘now urgent’ says Panton
(CNS) Premier Wayne Panton said he wanted to reassure the country that he takes his duty and responsibility as premier and minister for sustainability and climate resiliency seriously because the work “is now urgent, especially in relation to our response to climate change”. By creating this new ministry, Panton’s government has signalled a clear intention to focus on developing programmes and policies that will protect the environment.
“We must all take actions to heal the damage humans have put on the environment,” he said in a message ahead of World Environment Day on Saturday, which has the theme “Ecosystem Restoration”.
Panton’s reassurances that his government will be creating solid policies to address the environmental challenges come against the backdrop of numerous setbacks for the local environment over the last few weeks, including the approval for the developers behind the Aster MedCity project to remove of 22 acres of mangrove with no plan to replace them.
Caymanians continue to raise the alarm about serious environmental challenges, as people struggle to access the beach and watch as developers attempt to turn the coastline around West Bay into Seven Mile beach, breaching numerous planning approvals as they do. However, many people are hoping that PACT will deliver on campaign promises to put the brakes on the excessive amount of coastal development.
In his World Environment Day address, Panton embraced the increase in activism in Cayman and awareness about the issues. He said that this country had been slow to respond to the threats to our environment and the impending threat from climate change.
“Our young people have begun to demand we do better, including the many young people in our community who are involved in environmental activism through Protect Our Future, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, and the Mangrove Rangers, to name but a few avenues for action,” he said. “Our young people recognise that humanity is facing an existential crisis arising from climate change and that it is they who will inherit this fragile earth. I encourage our youth to keep raising their own voices – we hear you.”
Noting the provision in the constitution that declares Cayman to be “a country that manages growth and maintains prosperity, while protecting its social and natural environment” and “a country that respects, protects and defends its environment and natural resources as the basis of its existence”, he said his government would provide opportunities for the Caymanian people to play their part.
He pointed to policies to safeguard the biodiversity of all three Islands and the sustainability of our ecosystems through the expansion of protected areas, as well as managing the risks associated with climate change through targeted strategies to adapt to the impacts and address the causes. He spoke of a creating a space for the government to work with all citizens on innovative ways to enhance the quality of their lives while ensuring the long-term viability of the country’s natural systems and promoting sustainable food security.
“Facilitating the country’s transition to a green economy, including meeting our goals for renewable energy and embracing appropriate green technology” was another policy commitment that would help the country face the impact of climate change, which, he said, “is a frightening prospect, especially for small islands like ours”.
Panton said we must invest, as a government and people, to protecting the environment from the impending climate disasters. “We must take timely action to reduce our contribution of greenhouse gases, however small in global terms our contribution might be, and ensure that all our decisions increase our collective ability to adapt and enhance our resilience to the inevitable impacts of a changing climate,” he said.
“Embracing sustainability and making good on the promise that each new generation should be able to build a better future is a fundamental principle of my government,” he added.
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
There’s really nothing we can do here in Cayman that will make a material difference to the environment in our region. Carbon emissions, storms and sea levels in our Country are driven by the 7+ Billion people not located in the Cayman Islands. We could conserve, stop all development, and blanket the island in rainforest and we would all be disappointed to learn that it would make no difference whatsoever to our environmental outcome as a nation. With under 200,000 people, everything we do here is purely symbolism, because nobody listens to us, because there are too few of us to influence the masses who are not here. The best thing we can do here is to grow and add good people and come up with a realistic plan for a coping with the reality upon us, that we can do nothing about. Nobody cares about a poor little rich tax haven going underwater. That would suit everyone off-island just fine. To protect ourselves we need to grow our economy so that we are vibrant as a nation and people, so that we can carry-on with a Caymanian dream, and deal with the realities thrust upon us from far away.
Thank you. Well said. Yet this government is going to make all the difference. Whey are we removing 22 acres of mangroves. Why was this event considered much less approved. Why don’t we hear about the relocation of mangroves instead of removal.
Huh???
stop eating meat…problem solved.
we don’t need it…its bad for us, bad for animals and is killing our planet.
Like worse than refined sugars, processed foods, and unhealthy snacks? Than smoking or alcohol?
Is meat consumption a direct contributor to the obesity and diabetes epidemic?
Is it really necessary to cancel everything because you don’t like it?
Wayne can start helping the planet by giving up his gas guzzling truck and huge boat. How many cars are parked in his driveway? Sell some off!
You nailed it! Yet many instead are going to blindly jump on Waynes’s environmental magic carpet! We now have more deaths due to lockdown than Covid. If a man with multiple heart attacks and Covid is deemed a Covid death, then untimely deaths during lock downs must be treated with the same logic.
You’re insane. Please go back. I know you’re not from here. Jesus jumping jehovah.
There are excellent and tasty meat alternatives available in the supermarkets now so we can easily reduce our meat consumption. Everyone can make small changes to our daily habits.
This is reassuring, though please don’t forget about the sister islands! We face unique threats yet have no onsite conservation officers, are a fraction of the size with many threatened or endangered species and lord knows how many helipads that have been proposed or approved for these small (not Grand!) islands.
Help is on the way.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/world-environment-day-over-8m-boost-for-international-conservation
Hey Wayne!!! OPENING THE BORDERS IS “NOW URGENT “-!
Climate change can no longer be framed as an impending threat, it’s already here and happening. Forecasts have humanity driving well-past 1.5’C in the next few years to 2’C plus. Each of us could help by changing our household consumption habits, and in particular, the contrived reliance on meat and dairy industries.
I concur 🥵🥵
Yet sea level hasn’t risen in Cayman. Just look at the old photos of Hog Sty Bay and compare with today.
No change. Please explain?
This is seriously what you think is urgent?
It doesn’t matter what Panton or anyone else in Cayman does, the climate will continue to change. Symbolism is to appease idiots. How about expediting the dump project and work on removing plastics, that will actually do something.
“Removing plastics”, isn’t an actionable solution or the sum of our environmental problems. Our 65k consumers in the Cayman Islands don’t control the North American consumer packaging market.
Maybe the Premier can start with ensuring we never allow another concrete and chrome monstrosity like the new condo development on S.Church St which destroyed the iron shore and has a couple of imported palm trees and pansies as tokens for an almost complete absence of landscaping.
Are you kidding me? This is his first significant statement? He spues recycled catch phrases without addressing real issues that affect the environment. How about a definitive waste management system. How about a functional public transportation system to reduce our mountain of tires and old cars and reduce traffic and its emissions. How about stopping the rubber stamping of excessive development stripping the natural wonders of Cayman and replacing with concrete jungle. I am sorry, but this pathetic speech exudes more lip service, which Cayman really has had its full over the last several years.
First thing is to get rid of the whole CPA board and do not just move some current members into the chairman and assistant chairman positions. The whole bunch need to go as they all have been complacent in the current rubber stamp machine that is there now.
And what will you do, Wayne? All talk no walk?
This is confused reporting. You are conflating sustainability and climate resilience, which are macro strategic issues, with your opposition to local development and mangrove loss.
Policies should be developed for both. But they’re not the same thing at all.
Wait until Uncle Dart and Cousin Schilling have their say.
And no they won’t come directly at Wayne. Instead they will use their “influence” on the newbies who are still hungry. Once they are on board poor Wayne will have little choice if he hopes to hold his “team” together.
God help us!
Yawn!
Start by working on opening the borders to the vaccinated!
Go to the government websites of Bermuda and the BVI and notice the well documented procedures for vaccinated travelers to enter the countries. Why can’t Cayman work on that… no one wants to work? This is getting to be ridiculous. What’s next.. no opening until 100% vaccination is reached? For god’s sake..
We will have a big problem when the borders do open a certain “Minister of Tourism” can’t travel to the US. Should anyone be concerned? How did he get into office. How do we vote for somoene and put him into Tourism, but CAN”T travel????
would love to see some firm action as to what he’s going to do about CUC’s monopoly and insistence on burning diesel instead of focusing on renewables.
And a measurement of the toxicity released from their smokestacks that is causing cancer clusters on this island
Change the CPA now, then we might think that you are serious!
You already tricked us one time too much with your promise to implement a “code of conduct” for MPs.