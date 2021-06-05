Work on climate ‘now urgent’ says Panton

(CNS) Premier Wayne Panton said he wanted to reassure the country that he takes his duty and responsibility as premier and minister for sustainability and climate resiliency seriously because the work “is now urgent, especially in relation to our response to climate change”. By creating this new ministry, Panton’s government has signalled a clear intention to focus on developing programmes and policies that will protect the environment.

“We must all take actions to heal the damage humans have put on the environment,” he said in a message ahead of World Environment Day on Saturday, which has the theme “Ecosystem Restoration”.

Panton’s reassurances that his government will be creating solid policies to address the environmental challenges come against the backdrop of numerous setbacks for the local environment over the last few weeks, including the approval for the developers behind the Aster MedCity project to remove of 22 acres of mangrove with no plan to replace them.

Caymanians continue to raise the alarm about serious environmental challenges, as people struggle to access the beach and watch as developers attempt to turn the coastline around West Bay into Seven Mile beach, breaching numerous planning approvals as they do. However, many people are hoping that PACT will deliver on campaign promises to put the brakes on the excessive amount of coastal development.

In his World Environment Day address, Panton embraced the increase in activism in Cayman and awareness about the issues. He said that this country had been slow to respond to the threats to our environment and the impending threat from climate change.

“Our young people have begun to demand we do better, including the many young people in our community who are involved in environmental activism through Protect Our Future, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, and the Mangrove Rangers, to name but a few avenues for action,” he said. “Our young people recognise that humanity is facing an existential crisis arising from climate change and that it is they who will inherit this fragile earth. I encourage our youth to keep raising their own voices – we hear you.”

Noting the provision in the constitution that declares Cayman to be “a country that manages growth and maintains prosperity, while protecting its social and natural environment” and “a country that respects, protects and defends its environment and natural resources as the basis of its existence”, he said his government would provide opportunities for the Caymanian people to play their part.

He pointed to policies to safeguard the biodiversity of all three Islands and the sustainability of our ecosystems through the expansion of protected areas, as well as managing the risks associated with climate change through targeted strategies to adapt to the impacts and address the causes. He spoke of a creating a space for the government to work with all citizens on innovative ways to enhance the quality of their lives while ensuring the long-term viability of the country’s natural systems and promoting sustainable food security.

“Facilitating the country’s transition to a green economy, including meeting our goals for renewable energy and embracing appropriate green technology” was another policy commitment that would help the country face the impact of climate change, which, he said, “is a frightening prospect, especially for small islands like ours”.

Panton said we must invest, as a government and people, to protecting the environment from the impending climate disasters. “We must take timely action to reduce our contribution of greenhouse gases, however small in global terms our contribution might be, and ensure that all our decisions increase our collective ability to adapt and enhance our resilience to the inevitable impacts of a changing climate,” he said.

“Embracing sustainability and making good on the promise that each new generation should be able to build a better future is a fundamental principle of my government,” he added.