Dump still home to thousands of scrap cars

Derelict vehicles at the dump

(CNS): Thousands of derelict vehicles are still dominating the work of the Department of Environmental Health at the George Town landfill, even as restrictions on the number of scrap cars accepted at the dump each day have been introduced. Decontaminating the vehicles by stripping out oil, other noxious fluids and batteries before crushing and bailing them to be shipped overseas remains a major component of the recycling going on at the dump, which includes recovering almost 95% of the motor oil that is imported here.

Recycling efforts still include mulching, type 1 and 2 plastics, metal cans and, when rain does not contaminate it, paper and cardboard. Dart is crushing and recycling all of the glass, which, not counting the vehicles, still only accounts for around 1% of the rubbish that Cayman tosses out everyday.

While much more could be recycled, the current facilities do not provide for much expansion of recycling, especially given how much of the DEH staff’s time is taken up dealing with scrap vehicles. There are thousands of cars at the dump that staff continue to work on to make safe and ship off island, some of which have been there for decades. But the derelict vehicles keep on coming. DEH officials pointed out that eventually, all of the vehicles that Cayman imports end up being their problem.

DEH Director Richard Simms told the media on Thursday during a press tour of the site that the landfill staff had been receiving at least 50 cars every single day before they imposed the ten per day limit, which has allowed them time to make the cars coming in safe through decontamination and reduce the risk of fires breaking out in the scrap area.

Simms explained that continuing to allow the endless stream of scrap cars to pile up before the team can empty them of potential fire hazards was a major problem. But based on the current vehicle registration figures, there are about 8,000 vehicles around the islands that have been off the road lawfully for more than six months, and potentially all of them could be ready to be scrapped.

“Where would we find space for another 8,000 vehicles right now?” Simms asked rhetorically, as he outlined the realities of this mounting problem. “It’s a massive operation that goes on every day.”

The removal of motor oil from the derelict vehicles not only helps with safety issues and reduces fire risk, it helps add to the one area of major success for recycling in Cayman, which is the collection of oils.

“We recycle around 95% of the motor oil that comes into the islands,” said Angello Roye, the acting operations manager. He explained that all local garages work with the DEH to bring in used oil, as do drivers servicing their own vehicles, which, combined with the oil that they take from the scrap vehicles, means very little ends up contaminating the environment. “This is something we can be proud of in the area of recycling.”

Roye said the department recycles around 120,000 gallons a year and that includes cooking oil that people bring to the drop-off site. However, he said he did not think the public was aware of this additional recycling element because there is no drop-off at the district depots, just at the landfill entrance. Nevertheless, he encouraged everyone to bring their used cooking oil, which ends up in the United States, where it is cleaned up and recycled to become bio-fuel or reused in other household products made from oil.

The tyres from derelict vehicles as well as the many thousands of tyres brought in to the dump are also now recycled. The rubber is shredded and used in marl and fill at both the dump and by the construction sector.

The DEH is urging people to properly recycle car batteries. These also present a major safety hazard, which is why the team removes all batteries from derelict cars. But other batteries, such as lithium cells in computers and laptops, have caused some of the fires at the dump after finding their way into the main garbage collection.

The various issues at the dump are well documented. However, the previous administration signed a contract for a comprehensive solution with Dart, which has begun remediating the existing landfill and opened the public consultation for an environment impact assessment for the waste-to-energy facility and the expansion of the recycling programmes. But in this next phase, the focus will only move Cayman up from the bottom tier to the second from bottom tier of the garbage management policy pyramid.

It is apparent that the absence of any general policies relating to the very top of the pyramid, to reduce and reuse, have resulted in the major problems presented by the derelict vehicles. Although the last two PPM administrations claimed that its garbage policy was being informed by the pyramid, over the eight years the top two tiers were completely neglected. No laws or inducements have ever been introduced to try to curtail imports of anything and certainly not cars, despite the broad detrimental impact they are having on life here.

On the campaign trail, Premier Wayne Panton and other members of PACT proposed the idea of reducing the amount of cars coming into Cayman by preventing work permit holders from importing cars during the first few years of their stay. But right now, the number of vehicles the DEH is dealing with at the landfill illustrates how failing to ‘reduce’ the production of garbage has created a huge problem in just one area of Cayman’s excessive consumption of material goods.

See more on CNS next week about what Cayman is and is not recycling and what the future holds for the recycling programme.