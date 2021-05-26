Public to get their say on Dart dump project

George Town landfill (Photo courtesy CIFS)

(CNS): As Dart gets down to work on tackling Cayman’s waste-management problem after signing a deal with the previous government just weeks before the election, the islands’ largest landowner and government officials will hold three public meetings next month, according to a government advertisement in local print news. The meetings are steps towards the environmental impact assessment (EIA) the company must undertake before it embarks on the waste-to-energy facility, which is the major component of this project, as well as the ongoing remediation, the closure of the existing dump, a new lined residual landfill and recycling plants. The EIA will examine the environmental consequences and requires public input.

This ReGen project, as it has now been named by Dart, will feature nine integrated waste management facilities designed to work together to reduce the amount of waste being dumped here by up to 95%, according to Dart.

“The environmental impact assessment will help ensure that final design details for the new facilities are fully informed, while providing an opportunity for all stakeholders, including the wider community, to participate in the process,” Dart Engineering Coordinator Martin Edelenbos said in an article on Dart’s website. “The facilities will include an energy recovery facility, a material recovery facility, a green waste mulching or composting facility, a construction and demolition waste facility, and a household waste recycling centre.”

The terms of reference (ToR) drawn up by the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) form the basis for the three-week consultation process that begins this week. The document is available to view at various government buildings and will shortly be posted on the Department of Environment’s website. The final terms of reference will guide the studies that will underpin the environmental statement, which will also be part of a public public consultation before being finalised. The EAB will prepare a final recommendation to Cabinet about the impact of the project on the community as a whole.

This first consultation will include public meetings where people can question Dart officials, the consultants and government’s technical experts as well as comment on this major infrastructure project.

Even though the EIA process is only just beginning, elements of this project have already started. Because negotiations on the final deal signed in March took more than two years, government had agreed to allow Dart to begin the work on capping the existing landfill. That process started more than a year ago, and since then the Department of Environmental Health has been dumping garbage in a much more reduced area while work goes on to cover up the rest of the huge mountain of rubbish known as Mount Trashmore.

The capping of the garbage pile and Dart’s plans to turn it into a grassy hill will be monitored as part of the EIA to ensure that the remediation addresses environmental concerns about the garbage that will continue to decompose and breakdown under the grass. This process is supposed to reduce leaching, block pests, reduce the risk of fire, eliminate the dump smell and reduce carbon emissions.

The three public meetings where the details of the project will be presented will take place on 8 June at the John Gray Memorial Hall, on 9 June at the Harquail Theatre, and at the Breakers Civic Centre on 10 June. All three meetings begin at 7pm.

The period for the public to submit comments on the TORs begins on 31 May and runs until 21 June, according to the EAB’s paid-for ad in print news. No corresponding press release or notice board item has yet been issued by any government entity.

More information on the environmental impact assessment process and the public meeting dates are expected to be posted on the DoE website and the ReGen website shortly.