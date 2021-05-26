COVID vaccine pace slows again

‘Proud of Them’ recipient Allison Flores gets vaccinated

(CNS): Just 164 more people got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last day after a surge in up-take over the weekend and a successful vaccine drive in Cayman Brac. Currently 42,521 people, or 65% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have had both. But there are now just 15 days left to get the first dose, and more than 2,000 are available, The vaccine supplies on the island will expire at the end of next month, so 9 June is the last day to get the first shot so that the second shot can be administered 21 days later.

On Saturday 84 people were vaccinated during the Ministry of Tourism’s Vaccine Challenge event in Cayman Brac. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine were there to encourage people to get vaccinated. “I decided to bring the vaccine challenge to Cayman Brac because it is vitally important that all of our citizens and residents in all three Cayman Islands are protected from the coronavirus, and the only way to ensure that is through vaccination,” Bryan said.

The next vaccine challenge event is at Owen Roberts Airport on 29 May from 8am to 4pm, when Bryan, Turner and Rankine will receive their second dose, along with Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Minister Andre Ebanks and PS Kathy Ebanks-Wilks.

“We are getting closer to 9 June deadline for people to get their first dose so we hope to see hundreds rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated and enter the draw,” Bryan said. “The opportunity to be vaccinated free of cost is a valuable gift that millions of people around the world would love to have. It would be a crying shame if the Cayman Islands allowed this potentially life-saving gift to go to waste.”

The Ministry of Tourism is providing music and refreshments from 8am to 4pm at the Owen Roberts Airport and members of the PACT Government will be there to meet and greet people as they receive their jabs. Additionally, anyone who is vaccinated between now and 9 June is eligible to enter the Vaccination Challenge prize draw and stands a chance to win prizes ranging from airline tickets, staycations, jewellery, gift vouchers, dinner packages and more.

The drawing to select the winners will be carried live on CIGTV. Further details regarding date and time will be announced shortly.