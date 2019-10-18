Decco to cap dump in New Year, officials claim

George Town dump

(CNS): The government has issued a rare official statement relating to the negotiations between it and the Dart-led consortium that was selected to tackle the dump and the Cayman Islands’ wider garbage management issues. The short statement said that Decco (Dart’s general contractor) will begin capping and covering the “main mound” at the George Town Landfill early next year. But there was no news about an official contract being signed.

It is now two years since the Decco-led consortium was selected by government as the preferred bidder to deal with the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), and government has been in talks with the group ever since.

In the meantime, the Department of Environmental Health, which runs the dump, has lurched from one challenge to the next. Garbage collection is constantly impacted by equipment and staffing problems, the dump continues to self-combust, recycling efforts still only capture a small percentage of the waste that could be recycled, and the education awareness campaign to ‘reduce and reuse’ has not begun.

Sponsored ad



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although the public has made it clear time and time again that this project should be a major priority for government and way more important than its plans for a cruise berthing facility, the ministry is making exceptionally slow progress, but claims this is justified.

“Although negotiations have taken longer than initially anticipated, the extended consultation period is not unusual for contracts of this scale and complexity,” the ministry stated. “The Cayman Islands Government and Decco Consortium are equally committed to ensuring that ISWMS solution is implemented in a timely manner while representing a long-term, environmentally sustainable and value for money solution for the country,” officials claimed.

In the statement, the ministry also revealed that the Terms of Reference for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) were not submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) until this month, along with the Remediation Options Report for the George Town Landfill.

Officials said the EIA will focus on the design and impact of the proposed ISWMS facilities, which includes the Waste to Energy (WtE) facility (a major component of the waste management plan), a green waste composting facility, which was supposed to have started years ago, a construction and demolition waste facility, a bottom ash processing facility, an end-of-life vehicle and scrap metal processing, a household waste recycling centre and a residual waste landfill.

“We anticipate the EAB will complete its review of the draft Terms of Reference in the coming weeks and look forward to providing more details at that time,” officials said. “To facilitate capping and covering the main mound, tipping operations will be moved to lower areas of the existing landfill where there is sufficient capacity to contain the country’s waste until the planned ISWMS facilities are fully operational,” the ministry stated.

It is still not clear when the country will have a fully functioning modern waste management system, as target dates over the last 15 years have come and gone.

Related

Category: Local News