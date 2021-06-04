PACT hones policies ahead of key address

PACT members take part in a strategy session

(CNS): The new PACT Government is expected to deliver its Strategic Policy Statement next month in line with the budget schedule. Premier Wayne Panton will delivery the key speech in Parliament, which will outline the policy plan for this new administration and define the spending plans that will be delivered later in the year. Given that the eleven members who make up the new government bench largely campaigned separately on different policy platforms, Panton said a recent workshop has helped them align the strategy and outcomes to which they are all committed under the PACT umbrella.

“As a group of individuals who campaigned as independents in the recent General Elections, it was important for us to come together to flesh out our plan for moving forward as a cohesive unit,” he said, following the two and a half day retreat at the Kimpton hotel. “We were already in agreement about many issues, but this was an opportunity to debate, discuss and ultimately solidify our objectives, which will be reflected in the upcoming Strategic Policy Statement that will outline this administration’s policy priorities and inform the budget planning going forward.”

Topics that the group covered included good governance, healthcare, tourism, financial services, sports, social development and protection, education, environment and sustainability, and labour and employment.

Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks said it was well timed, coming after weeks of civil service briefings detailing the policies and initiatives of the previous administration. “These sessions then allowed us to not only fashion broad strategic objectives but also specify how we would seek to achieve them — time well spent in my opinion,” he said.

The retreat did not include McKeeva Bush, who although he supported PACT so that it could form a government, is supposed to remain politically impartial as speaker of the House and would therefore not be expected to take part in policy development.