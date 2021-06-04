CAL adds more flights for July demand

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways has now released its repatriation flight schedule for July, which includes additional Sunday flights to Jamaica and Miami. The schedule has been confirmed in partnership with the government, as the borders remaining closed and no commercial airlines are operating officially outside the agreed essential flights. The flights remain confined to and from Miami, Kingston and La Ceiba. But CAL said that as a result of increased demand additional flights have been added to the existing Friday flight between Grand Cayman and Kingston, with flights now operating on Sundays and Thursdays.

The Miami repatriation flight schedule now includes eleven return flights in July. The weekly Thursday flight to La Ceiba, Honduras also continues.