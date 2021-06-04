Woman gets 95 months for killing lover

Olga Smith leaving court to go to jail

(CNS): Olga Elizabeth Smith (37) was sentenced to seven years and eleven months in jail by Justice Cheryll Richards on Wednesday for killing Marvin Xavier Conolly-Armendarez (27) in March last year. Smith had pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter due to provocation after she stabbed her lover, the father of her new baby, during yet another fight between the couple who were locked in a three-year “toxic relationship”.

Justice Richards described the case as tragic for the families of both the victim and the defendant, as she set out the grounds for the jail term. The judge regarded the build up of provocation as significant, if not extreme, as during the couple’s time together there had been 16 police reports of abuse against Smith.

During the course of the investigation into the killing, family and friends of both Conolly and Smith had said that the couple fought all the time and that they should have split up. But they did not, and instead became locked in evermore abusive circumstances. This led to the fatal night when, returning home drunk from a local North Side bar, the couple continued fighting and Conolly reportedly headbutted Smith. At some point during the night, Smith, who had just discovered she was pregnant, stabbed her baby’s father in the neck.

Smith had initially tried to convince the authorities that Conolly had taken his own life but it became very clear from early medical evidence that the wound could not have been self-inflicted and Smith eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter as a result of provocation. According to medical reports, Smith is believed to be suffering from PTSD in the wake of the fatal night and has never been able to give a full recollection of events. The court also heard that just a few weeks before the night she killed Conolly, Smith had been treated at the hospital for what appeared to be an attempt on her own life.

Smith, who is leaving a five-month-old daughter to be cared for by her family, was remanded in custody following an emotional farewell with her parents. During the delivery of the ruling to a packed courtroom, Conolly’s friends and family wept as Justice Richards outlined the reasons for her sentence.

She had started with a 12-year jail term, which she increased because of Smith’s early lies to police about Conolly death. But the the sentence was reduced because of a multitude of mitigating factors, and with a 25% discount for Smith’s guilty plea, the judge arrived at the 95-month sentence. This will also be reduced by a few more months to account for the time she has already spent in jail on remand and some partial credit for the time she served under 24-hour curfew at home after she was bailed because of her pregnancy and later caring for the new baby.

Justice Richards said she accepted that there was provocation in this case, not just on the day and night in question but a build up over the three years, reflected by the long list of police reports and call-outs to the couple’s home. This accounted for the reduction to the original twelve-year term.