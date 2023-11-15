Panton ousted in favour of JOCC
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has been pushed out as premier and has been replaced by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly MP, (CBE) according to a social media message circulated by McKeeva Bush MP, (WBW), Wednesday. After rumour and speculation about the PACT’s future mounted in the wake of Tuesday’s no confidence debate MPs spent the day horsetrading over a new government which according to the veteran West Bay MP is effectively the old PACT line up absent Panton under the new moniker of the United People’s Movement.
CNS was told that an official statement would be released from the premier’s office before 5pm. But by 7pm no official information had been released about the new government line-up or Panton’s alleged new post as Speaker of the House.
Just after 6pm, Wednesday evening however, a press release was issued by the parliament stating that Speaker Katherine Ebanks‐Wilks, MP (WBC) had resigned from the job. This was described as an effort to maintain stability and support the government in meeting its constitutional requirements. She made no mention of her new role which, according to McKeeva Bush, is as a minister in the new Cabinet picking up the former premier’s sustainability and climate portfolio.
“I found myself in the position where my casting vote would need to be relied on as the Speaker in a hung Parliament,” said Ebanks‐Wilks in the release. “Our Parliament deserves better than this, and I took an Oath to serve the people of the Cayman Islands so I had to make the very hard decision to do what is best for our country when neither side was able to find a solution between themselves.”
The youngest person to ever hold the office she held it for just one year but she said decisions should be made based on what is in the best interest of the country and the people of the Cayman Islands. “I want to make sure that we stop this instability and that we meet our financial obligations of 31 December so our hard‐working civil servants are paid on time,” she added, referring tot he budget.
If Bush’s message is accurate it will now be down to O’Connor Connolly who is understood to have been given the role of finance minister to bring the budget process to a close. That will now almost certainly include the money for a new high school in Cayman Brac and likely West Bay. This was rumoured to have been a major sticking point among PACT over the last few weeks.
O’Connor-Connolly returns to the government top job after almost a decade. The MP for Cayman Brac East took the helm in the wake of the last government that fell following a no confidence vote after McKeeva Bush was arrested in December 2012. She then led a government made up of former UDP members with some support from the then opposition PPM for just a few months until the election of 2013 under the name the People’s National Alliance (PNA).
While Bush indicated a number of other changes in the new cabinet including the ousting of his West Bay colleague Bernie Bush the reshuffle has not been confirmed and given the continued political wrangling and the absence of any official confirmation the current alleged state of affairs could change in a matter of days or even hours.
CNS Note: Since this article was posted government has issued a release confirming the new line-up and that the governor swore in the new UPM Cabinet behind closed doors in what can only be described as a secret ceremony, Wednesday evening.
Check back to CNS later for more on the new government line-up.
Category: Local News, Politics
Most people will forget by this weekend anyways….Caymanians should be ashamed of the people who they continue to elect. I’m really wondering if education is really free in this country?
forget the zombie governor….time to petition the UK directly for immediate intervention
thanks for nothing ppm….you can’t even score into an open goal from a yard out…as bad in opposition as they were in government
Cayman really has become the dictionary definition of a Buggers Muddle.
Same old, same old. What a terrible, embarrassing mess we are in. At least Wayne had a brain and common decency and Andre seems to be smart and principled too. But, dear God, the rest of them!
I’m not sure which House to find any reality with what’s going on these days, House of Parliament or Prospect Playhouse 🤷🏻♀️
Entertainment always at the Fools Theatre though 🤹♀️👍
Juliana….what an embarrassing representative for the country. 19th century views on social issues. Very inarticulate. And physically, well, need I say more.
Indeed you must be joking.
I for one am behooved with admiration to see the new premier with that elegant Sunday brunch hat. Like a shining white clothed knight to usher in a new era is indeed upon us!
First order of business- shred the code of conduct
Second order of business- commence filling the central mangrove
Third order of business- finaliize plans for her royal majesty’s bluff palace.
Early Elections should be called immediately!
Is this April Fools? This cannot be real.
What
A
$hit
$how
God help us all………..
probably better off asking superman for help….
This country is going the way of the dogs, honestly our government changes sit more than a parent changes a babies pampers. When will the cayman community wake up to the fact that these old fools only care about filling their corrupt pockets full of money. This is a sad time to be alive indeed.
Your Premier – https://archive.caymannewsservice.com/2012/05/23/private-brac-paving-illegal/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2012/12/10/lavish-hotels-mark-deputy-premier-s-42k-qatar-trip/
Your Tourism Minister-
https://www.caymancompass.com/2007/02/23/two-jailed-for-supplying-cocaine/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2016/02/bryan-guilty-of-assault-but-no-conviction-recorded/
Your Minister of BorderControl and Labour
https://archive.caymannewsservice.com/2011/05/13/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/04/minister-dwayne-seymour-behaviour/
Your Planning Minister –
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/03/questions-raised-over-inside-deal-for-nhdt-fill/comment-page-1/
Congrats Cayman.
Don’t get me started on the backbench.
#stayclassy
caymanians deserve what they get …the other 50 % hardworking residents deserve much more
Thank you for posting these links – very informative and an apt reminder to everyone that this country is being run by a band of clowns and crooks. It’s beyond tragic and a lesson to any 3rd party observers on the failures of the democratic system in a small, undereducated, fishbowl society.
Just when you think things can’t get any worse…it does. Is there no one with integrity and intelligence we can vote for to form a government? It seems not. This woman is remarkable only because of her long history of failure.
What a shambles. I had hoped for so much better. What a sorry mess we’re in now. FFS man, André and Wayne get my vote but what is this sh1t show?
What in sweet hell has happened?
No one voted for Julie to be Premier nor did they vote for another Mckeeva controlled government.
New election needs to be called.
Panton was the only good member of PACT
Fire up the Paver!!
This JOCC? https://archive.caymannewsservice.com/2012/05/23/private-brac-paving-illegal/
Or a different one? Asking for a friend.
Why is McKeewa announcing this, he is a noboby and nothing but a criminal, majority of people are sick of hearing him and his meddling creating chaos.
New Premier?
United People’s Movement? Which united people and what movement, except forever backwards.
Disgrace.
Oh goody, I’ve been waiting for a good postal conference or two in Rwanda for us to spend our hard earned revenues on.
God help all of us in the Cayman Islands. This is friggin ridiculous.
An absolute disaster as Education Minister.
She is just keeping the seat warm for McKeeva to come back next year.
😭 😿 😢
No hope for this place.
Surprise Surprise Wayne. juju is always looking to undermine
So Mac was brought into the fold by Wayne to make him premiere and now Mac has stabbed him in the back. No surprises from a man of his character.
So the person who single handedly ran the education system to ruin has now been given the reins to the country? This defies any and all conceivable logic and reason. You literally could not make this up. WTF.
The UDP is back in power with a slightly different name.
no matter the alphabet it is still the same people in government. Yes early election, bring it on just like the Motherland.
UGH, SO EMBARRASSING
This should now give my good friend Gurney time to concentrate on his propane business.
And his lawsuit against OfReg.
Laughing stock of the third world.
UDP all over again – you have all the major players re-united.
I will bet that every one of them will get all of their projects approved and the spending will be more than out of control. Taxation will be coming sooner that we know it to pay for all of it. To be honest an early election would have been better than this bunch of power hungry bandits.
The one donkey that not moving and has already announced her portfolio was the most important to get rid of. We need to stop electing uneducated disc jockeys ya all. Prospect do better!