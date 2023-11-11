King at all Costs?

101 writes: Wayne Panton’s reign as Cayman Islands Premier faces an inevitable early end, unless a miracle surfaces over the next week or so. His PACT government ironically doesn’t seem to have been kept together by any sort of ‘pact’ at all, or anything remotely close to a consistent agreed set of polices or principles.

We can all be forgiven for giving Mr Panton the benefit of the doubt at the beginning because based on all the evidence of the man himself, he deserved it. Mr Panton is a man of principles, who clearly cares for his community, understands social issues and has been an advocate for the environment long before becoming a politician. He appeared to be a compassionate leader who genuinely cared for the input of others. He had a strong business acumen, with proven success in the financial services industry and is known for supporting many local charitable causes.

It seemed difficult to find another leadership candidate with all the right qualities. But there was always doubt about one particularly important personal attribute: his leadership skills.

Make no mistake; it takes more than being qualified or having the right background to lead a government. It requires a lot of compromise (even of some of your own core principles at times). It also takes some of the less acceptable type of politicking when necessary to address certain threats and to deal with personalities within your own group. Mr Panton either doesn’t have the patience, skills, or willingness to pick up that particular mantle.

This government was given all the benefit of the doubt (yes there were doubts) when announced as the new group of leaders for this country. The group of independents which the country appeared to wish for, was finally here and it seemed could possibly work together. Doubts about whether some of the proposed ministers were qualified to take up cabinet positions were put to the side. Doubts about whether persons with no clear consistent principles to guide them were able to work together for the benefit of the country were cast aside. The celebration that we had ‘finally’ come up with an alternative to the previous government that was ‘not a party’ became more important than the question of whether this new grouping could work.

And now we are getting some answers to that question.

No one can argue at this stage that it has actually worked. If you have any knowledge of recent political history in Cayman, it’s easy to conclude that this was one of the clearest examples that lack of cohesiveness within a political group is extremely detrimental.

So how did we get here? One touted reason is that Mr Panton initially opted for being anointed as ‘king’ over ensuring that the country had the best possible group to take it forward post Covid. Could it be that having the numbers to form a government which would ensure that he is elected as Premier, was more important than whether the new government had the individuals with the right credentials?

In assessing the downfall of the PACT, and being fair to Mr Panton, it must be said that there are a lot of mischievous actors within the PACT group, where some individuals are clearly more motivated by their own egos and personal ambitions, than doing what might be the best thing for us citizens.

But that is not a get out card for the Premier. As the country’s political leader, it is his responsibility (and no one else’s) to keep those individuals in line. To keep them on track. If people are not following you or buying into your vision, you are not in fact ‘leading’ anyone. It is your job to convince them to come together to develop a shared vision and to pursue it as a team. Losing 3 members over the past few months means a 25% decline in support and likely means the Premier has lost several others who for varying reasons, have not said anything publicly or left.

Where to now?

The Opposition may be playing politics with calls for the Premier to step down but let’s be honest: we don’t need politicking by the opposition to tell us that there is a lack of confidence in the current leader. The country deserves either a quickly put together coalition government with the right individuals from both the PACT and the others in the Parliament, or an early election.

What we don’t need at this stage, is for the Premier to attempt to hang on to power at all costs. If he chooses to do so, it will only serve to support the notion that his initial government was formed to facilitate him being Premier instead of being based on doing what’s right for the country. Despite the criticism about his leadership abilities, one thing that has never really been in doubt about Wayne Panton is his integrity. This is an ideal moment for him to demonstrate that attribute.