Dump EIA will take one year to complete

Artist’s rendition of ReGen facilities and GT landfill

(CNS): The environmental impact assessment covering the build-out of the nine elements on the current George Town landfill site that will make up the country’s future waste-management facility will take about one year to complete. According to the Terms of Reference document for the EIA, which was released on Monday, it will examine all of the components of the main waste-to-energy facility, the various recycling plants and the residual landfill. The assessment will not cover the current remediation of the existing dump, which officials from Dart have said is a separate element.

The ToRs for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) project, now named ReGen, outline the full details of what the EIA will cover, the main components being air and soil quality, the gasses that will be emitted, the impact on marine and terrestrial life, the effect of construction and operation of the facility on schools and homes in the vicinity, and the risk the project poses for flooding and to the groundwater quality.

While the area in and around the dump is largely man-modified, there are areas of mangroves and vegetation that will be lost that will have an impact on wildlife. Given how close the site is to the North Sound, there will be threats posed to the nearby marine habitat, which must be considered. The ToRs also include examining the impact and risks posed to the marine environment by the movement of waste from the Sister Islands and the recycling materials that will be shipped overseas.

The dump is very close to the Cayman International School and the main residential area closest to it are the dozen or so apartment blocks across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Students at the school and residents of Lakeside condominiums will be the most directly affected by the construction and then later by the operations.

However, given the current situation they face with the smells and fires, they may not be overly concerned about the additional disruption over the next three years if the long-term outcome proves to be, as promised, a massive improvement.

The EIA will also look at the cumulative impact of other projects in the area, which, according to the ToRS, includes Camana Bay and the cruise berthing project, even though the latter is no longer on the table. The ToRs also appear to have been completed before the second Health City hospital project, which will be located at Camana Bay, was given the green light.

The project, which is being constructed on 34 acres in and around the current dump, will be handling over 115,000 tons of solid waste every year, most of which will be burnt in an “energy recovery facility”. But it will also offer some reuse and recycling services that will remain here in Cayman, such as composting and crushed glass, while other materials like paper and scrap metal will be shipped overseas.

The ToRs were written by the environmental consultant company, Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions UK Ltd, which was contracted by the Cayman Islands Government to advise on the ReGen project, with input from the CIG’s project team. The draft Terms of Reference have been agreed by the project’s Environmental Assessment Board, which includes representatives from the Department of Environment, Department of Environmental Health, Department of Planning, National Roads Authority, and Water Authority Cayman.

As part of the process, public meetings will be held to allow the community to ask questions and offer input on these parameters before the EIA gets underway. The meetings begin next week, with the first one at the John Gray Memorial Hall, West Bay, on Tuesday, 8 June. The next meeting will be at the Harquail Theatre, George Town, on Wednesday, 9 June. The final meeting will bw at the Breakers Civic Centre on 10 June. All of the meetings start at 7pm.

The public can see the full ToRs in the CNS Library. Hard copies are available throughout the 21-day consultation period at the following locations: