Killers still unknown a decade later

Preston Rivers (left) and Anthony Connor

(CNS): Two unresolved deaths were confirmed as unlawful killings by the Coroners Court on Thursday, when the jury heard the details of how the men were shot and killed in two separate murders in 2011 and 2013 in what police believe were gang-related crimes. Preston Ezekiel Rivers was just 18 years old when he was gunned down by a still unknown assailant outside his West Bay home almost a decade ago.

Anthony James Connor (32) was shot in the car park of Mango Tree in October 2013 and his killer is also still a mystery. Both cases remain cold as there are currently no new or live leads to follow, but detectives told the inquest juries that the cases will be revisited in the future.

But as the courts have never concluded a criminal case or even charged anyone for either of these unsolved homicides, the Coroners Court is tasked with confirming the manner of the men’s demise.

The jury heard how Rivers was shot three times, once in the back and twice in the head, shortly after he stepped out of his girlfriend’s car at Thatch Palm Villas, a condo complex off Andersen Road in the Birch Tree Hill area, after the couple and a close friend returned from collecting food at about 10pm on 17 September 2011.

Detective Peter Dean from the RCIPS Serious Crime Review team explained that when the shots rang out, both of Rivers’ friends were still in the car, which was also fired at, and as a result they sped away from the shooting straight to West Bay Police Station a few minutes drive away. Neither of them saw the shooter and were only able to give the vaguest of descriptions, which under the circumstances was not surprising, Dean said. He noted that there was never any evidence to suggest that either of them were withholding information or had anything to do with Rivers’ murder.

Dean said that Preston may not have been a hardcore gang member, but he was affiliated with the local well-known gang, Logwoods, and his killing was the third in what turned out to be the gunning down of four young men in the space of a week. He described it as a terrible time for the Cayman Islands that had started with the fatal shooting of Robert Bush on Birch Tree Hill Road just a few nights before. Brian Borden has been convicted of his murder and is serving a life tariff of 34 years.

After that Andrew Baptist (24) was shot multiple times by two masked men while sitting outside a property in Sand Hole Road. Although two men were arrested in that case, no one has ever been charged. Two days later Rivers was killed.

The last victim in this specific week of violence was Jason Christian, who was shot dead while sitting in a van in Crewe Road on 20 September. Keith Montague was also in the van with Christian, and although severely injured, he survived the ordeal. No one has ever been charged for this shooting either. The detective did note, however, that a gun that could have been the murder weapon in the Rivers case was found in the van at that murder scene.

Dozens of police officers had come from the UK during this period to help solve the gang-related killings as well as help with law enforcement. Dean explained how, even to this day, no one knows for sure what triggered that spate of gang violence, but he said the reasons were often “so, so pathetic really”, as he emphasized the tragic loss of life of these young men. In this case, the police had suspected that a possible motive was that Preston’s girlfriend was the ex-lover of, and baby mother to, a rival gang member.

He also noted that Rivers was “not much more than a boy really” and would still have had the potential to turn his life around, but was never given the chance.

Although, Rivers was the victim in what police said was tit-for-tat violence between the Birch Tree Hill and Logwoods gangs and there had been a number of suspects, no one was ever charged. During the course of the last decade, several other young West Bay men have been suspected of being the shooter, some of which are currently serving long prison sentences for other crimes and others who have themselves succumbed to the gang violence and been shot and killed.

The jury established during the course of the inquest that Rivers was the intended target and that there was no evidence in the case to suggest that he was somehow an accidental victim. While the forensic and medical evidence cannot give a precise picture of the sequence of shots, in totality all of the evidence pointed towards a scenario where Rivers was first shot in the back from some distance by his attacker. Then, as he fell to the ground, the gunman then came closer and shot him in the head twice, making the likelihood of mistaken identity very unlikely. The gunman had also fired at the car as Rivers’ girlfriend made her escape from the violent scene.

Having confirmed Rivers’ death as an unlawful killing, the court moved on to consider another unsolved murder that happened two years later, and if not directly gang-related, had an organised crime connection.

Anthony Connor (32), aka “Beenie”, was shot and killed outside Mango Tree on 11 October 2013 as a result of a single bullet wound to his chest from what was believed to be a lone gunman. Connor had just recently been released from Northward after serving a lengthy sentence for armed robbery at the long-gone Durty Reids restaurant. Detective Sean Bryan, who has taken over this cold file, explained the circumstances of the case, the investigation and the lack of any real evidence in the case and the fact that no one has ever been charged with his killing.

But he said it was likely that after living a life of crime, Connor, who was very well known to police, had cultivated many enemies. His phones had revealed that, having been released from prison, he had returned to a life of crime.

Just before he was shot and killed, CCTV had captured him walking through the car park at Mango Tree with a casual girlfriend and another man who was never identified. They were heading towards a meeting with another man by the name of Whittaker, who had arranged to meet with Connor.

During the meeting with Connor and as he was standing in the doorway of Whittaker’s car, he was shot and killed. No one was able to see or identify the gunman, and despite a multitude of cameras at the venue, all they captured was a shadow of a man whose arm is seen to be raised and then dropped around the exact time that shots was heard and Connor was killed.

Connor’s girlfriend, who appeared to know little about him, said she did not see anyone and said she did not know the man that Connor was talking to as they walked across the car park. He was never traced. Whittaker also saw very little and was only able to give a vague description. The gun used has never been traced and to date the bullets and shells recovered have never matched any other weapons. The only other possible lead in the case was an abandoned bicycle at the scene, but police have never been able to trace anyone connected to it.

Connor’s death came during another spate of gun violence. This time three men were killed over the course of a month, but the police have never said if Connor’s killing was related in any way to the other two deaths: Irvin Bush, the father of Robert Bush, who was gunned down at his West Bay home in Daisy Lane, and Earl Hart, who was shot outside his home in Prospect. Hart had been scheduled to be a prosecution witness in another murder case in East End in 2011. Neither of them have been solved.

In this case, with there being little likelihood that Connor was not the intended target, on the magistrate’s advice the jury concluded a verdict of unlawful killing.

There were no family or friends in attendance for either of the inquests.