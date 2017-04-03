Loaded guns land men 12 and 15 years in jail

(CNS): Two men convicted of possessing firearms have been given long jail terms by a judge following a retrial last week. Keith Rohan Montaque was handed a 15-year term and Walter Jordan McLaughlin got twelve years in jail Friday for two loaded guns found under a bed in a North Side house, where the two men were staying, during a police raid just over two years ago. Neither of the men have previous convictions for illegal guns and the weapons were not fired or used in a crime, but as he delivered his sentencing ruling, the judge said that “guns cause terror”.

Both men, who are in their late 20’s, were tried for possessing an unlicensed .38 revolver and a 9mm pistol as well as a cache of ammunition. Largely based on DNA evidence, the jury found that Montague had been in possession of both guns and McLaughlin only the loaded revolver. Neither man was convicted in relation to the bullets.

It was the second time the men faced a jury. At the first trial the judge threw out the case at the halfway point after defence attorneys had argued that there was not enough evidence to convict them. But the crown successfully appealed and a retrial was ordered. This time the full case went to the jury, who came back with guilty verdicts Friday morning.

McLaughlin is already serving a more than two-year term for robbing a woman in a sexual encounter. This 12-year term will run consecutively to that sentence. Montaque has no serious convictions but has long been suspected by police of being involved in gang-related activity.

In September 2011 Montaque was the victim of a gang-related shooting just off Crewe Road, when 18-year-old Jason Christian was murdered while they were sitting in a parked van. Despite being shot four times, Montague survived after he flagged down a passing police car and was airlifted to the US for treatment. Although he was arrested and questioned regarding the murder of Robert Mackford Bush (28) and Preston Ezekiel Rivers (19) in West Bay, which happened just days before he was shot, Montaque was not charged in those cases.

As the judge handed down the lengthy terms, he said the guns were not being carried on the street nor had they been used in a crime but they were loaded and ready to use, hidden under a mattress. He said gun crime had become a curse in the Cayman Islands in recent years and the courts needed to protect people from firearms.

