OfReg poses increase to domestic solar generation

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, has said that an additional capacity of 3MW of Distributed Generation Resources (DGR) could be added to Grand Cayman’s transmission and distribution system to allow more domestic generation of renewable energy, given the level of demand, until CUC is able to complete its battery energy storage system (BESS) for its own renewables.

In a press release about the proposal, the regulator said it had begun a month-long public consultation period and that increasing the capacity would allow the existing Customer-Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) to continue and provide for more rooftop solar to be fitted.

OfReg said renewable energy systems providers will be able to expand their solar business and allow their customers to generate greener energy beyond the current 17MW limit, which was agreed between the former Electricity Regulatory Authority and CUC. OfReg said that the proposal was of public significance and required an open consultation in light of the regulator’s “primary statutory function to protect the short and long-term interests of consumers as well as promoting fair competition”.

The capacity increase will only relate to the DGR programmes that are approved by OfReg. As with previous DER programme allocations, individual system size would be limited to 250kW AC output rating to improve locational diversity and avoid needing a System Impact Study. The previously established system sizes for the CORE systems will remain.

Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy and Utilities at OfReg, said the proposed capacity increase would act as an incentive “to continue the growth and use of renewable and alternative energy, and assist in reducing the Cayman Islands’ dependence on fossil fuels used for the generation of electricity and, more importantly, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint”.

Given that energy security and sustainability are essential, OfReg CEO Malike Cummings said it was important to ensure the development of the solar industry is consistent with the need to provide reliable, clean,and affordable electricity.

“OfReg remains committed to promoting the goals of the National Energy Policy, and recognises the important role rooftop solar plays,and will continue to play in Cayman’s energy future,” he said. “Cognisant of our obligation to protect the short- and long-term interests of consumers, the release will allow consumers choice to interconnect their systems to the grid, while ensuring rates are reasonable. Increasing the installed renewable energy capacity contribute towards achieving the NEP target, and towards socio-economic and environmentally sustainable growth, and also aims to stimulate the renewable industry in the Cayman Islands,” Cummings added.

OfReg said it expects to issue a Final Determination regarding the Proposed Distributed Energy Resources 3MW Capacity Increase before the end of the third quarter of this year.