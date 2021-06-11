DVDL offer more services online

DVDL, Crewe Road

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) has updated and relaunched its website to improve and increase the services it offers customers online. DVDL Director David Dixon said that modernising the website is one of the steps the department is taking to ensure customers receive quality service. “The redesign of our website is another step in our efforts to make DVDL more innovative, efficient and available to the people it serves,” he said. The website address remains the same but officials said it has been simplified and is more user-friendly.

As well as renewing vehicle licences, customers can renew drivers’ licences online by registering for ‘My DVDL e-Services’ with their driver’s licence number, the date of first driver’s licence, which is at the back of the card, and a valid email address. There is no longer a requirement to have an Electric Service Identifier (ESID) number to register for renewals on the DVDL’s website.

The new minister responsible for the department, Jay Ebanks, welcomed the “diligent work” by the staff. “Before the pandemic, they started revitalising their service delivery model and over the past few months they have seen increased demand for services online and greater digital interaction,” he said. “This website is a key communication tool for the Ministry and the Cayman Islands Government, as we continue to expand so as to provide information and make essential services easier to do online.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson also commended the DVDL team on their efforts to improve customer service. “The goal of DVDL’s customer service focus is to make their operation fast, easy and convenient. This website revamp is very good progress, making it easy to conduct transactions using technology, and lessening the need for customers to visit office location,” he said.

In addition to the online renewal services, customers can book appointments for written and driving tests through DVDL’s Customer Support Unit. Applicants can contact the Unit at 945- 344 and select option 1 to make appointments over the telephone. Visitors to the site also have access to feedback forms to provide their satisfaction levels.