DEH: Recycling is real but still only 1%

Mike Haworth Assistant Director (Solid Waste)

Recycling bales are ready for shipment

(CNS): The management at the Department of Environmental Health laughed as they asked members of the press recently if we “believe” in the recycling programme, given the common perception in the community that separating domestic rubbish is a waste of time because it all ends up in the landfill anyway. Not so, said Michael Haworth, DEH Assistant Director – Solid Waste, and DEH Director Richard Simms, who gave the media a tour of the facilities at the landfill.

Haworth said that the DEH receives around 300 tons of recycling per year but about one third of that cannot be recycled for one reason or another. He confirmed that Cayman is still only recycling about 1% of the waste generated, but stressed that while “it’s a small operation, it is a valuable one”.

During the tour the press witnessed staff working hard to properly separate and process the plastics, cardboard, metal and aluminium and prepare the cubed bales for the next shipment. But Haworth explained that the centre still has a limited capacity. There are a number of complexities surrounding the recycling industry and a multitude of factors as to why the recycling is relatively low.

Nevertheless, the work still goes on to recycle some local waste and Haworth said some people welcome the opportunity because, for all the challenges, when something is recycled it prevents a new raw product from being created.

One of the limitations on what can be recycled is the demand for it on the international markets, which changes all the time. At present, only type 1 and 2 plastics have an overseas market, along with electronics, batteries, scrap metal and aluminium cans, which have the most value. Although the DEH also recycles paper and cardboard, Haworth explained that they cannot recycle it when it is wet, which reduces the amount of cardboard and paper recycling in the rainy season, when much of it does end up in the landfill.

Glass is also a key recyclable but it is not shipped overseas. All of the glass is now taken and crushed by Dart, which uses it in construction. Green waste is also recycled and currently used up at the dump along with marl to cover the garbage.

While Caymanians are getting better at separating their waste, the staff at the DEH still have a great deal of work to do separating and dividing the recyclables that now come to the centre from everyday garbage. Haworth noted that the DEH is heavily dependent on staff to sort the recycling, but most of all they depend on the public to start the process.

He pointed out that a significant education campaign will be required when the new recycling facilities are constructed, as part of the deal government has struck with the Dart Group, to increase the commitment from the public and persuading people to take responsibility for their own rubbish and the need to sort it.

“There is still a large population of people that are not engaged that maybe don’t buy into it,” Haworth said. “It’s important to get the information and education out ahead of that and… it will be a long journey to get from where we are now to the capacity of the new site, which will be many times larger.”

He warned of the dangers of people contaminating recyclables with regular garbage that will undermine the success, as has been the case in other countries. “We want to learn from other people’s mistakes,” he said.

Currently, DEH trucks collect from the recycling depots around the island, most of which are located at the supermarkets, six days per week. The DEH management team said that those who are engaged with the recycling programme stuck with it, even during lockdown, and the amount of recyclable material has not lessened since the pandemic.

While there is a very long way to go, the number of people recycling is steadily increasing and the key thing now is to push the message to everyone to be more aware of what they throw away and what can be reused and repurposed or recycled.