Public health hopes for weekend vaccine surge

Airport Vaccine Clinic on Saturday

(CNS): Public health officials are hoping for a surge of people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination drive on Saturday at the airport clinic, with the government members not yet vaccinated will be getting their shots. The goal is to attract the many adults here who have not yet had their first shot with the enticement of a prize-draw, free refreshments and a chance to mingle with the new ministers. As of Friday evening 37,470, or 58% of the estimated population, have received at least one vaccine dose, with 50% having completed the course.

The push to attract more people to be vaccinated comes as the clock ticks on the shelf life of the remaining 7,000 doses of vaccine that Cayman received from the UK. Anyone who wishes to take advantage of the remaining free Pfizer vaccines must get their first dose before 9 June. The PACT Government event at the Owen Roberts airport clinic starts at 9am.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of the virus among travellers in the Friday report, and there are now just nine active cases of coronavirus among the 793 people in quarantine, none of whom are showing symptoms. This is the lowest number of active cases since November last year.

The revised hours for the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Owen Roberts International Airport on Saturday, 8 May, are 9am – 12pm & 1:30 – 5pm.



Vaccination clinic reminders:

Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (regardless of surname).

Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here

Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

The public is reminded to adhere to the published schedule and plan to get the vaccine throughout the day, to limit congestion at the vaccination clinic.