PACT Ministry of Education: audacity or redemption?

Judy Singh Hurlston writes: Witnessing the PACT Government finally sworn in after a week of uncertainty invoked deep feelings of relief, pride and hope in my heart. So when the announcement of Cabinet ministries finally circulated late Monday afternoon, perhaps one of the greatest shocks was that Juliana O’Connor-Connolly was once again given the Ministry of Education. Why would our new premier, who promised us change, reinstate one of the highest profile ministries to one of the most unpopular ministers?

It’s no secret that the court of public opinion rating for Ms O’Connor-Connolly’s previous term rivals those of the schools she oversaw – ‘weak’. Known for having little public engagement, including months of radio silence in the midst of the pandemic lockdown last year, and inciting religious protest against a Caymanian family, Ms Juliana’s most noteworthy achievement seems to have been selecting a new shade of charcoal for the school shoes.

No one expects things to change overnight, but to see such weak school ratings year after year in one of the richest economies in the region just seems shameful. Of course, it’s not all her fault. She inherited a mess. And sure, there have been some improvements here and there. But why do we continue to have so many reports of students leaving high school without basic life skills, let alone able to fill out a simple job application form?

While it’s easy to call out Ms O’Connor-Connolly’s appointment as yet another hypocritical slap in the face begging forgiveness, we must also ask ourselves, albeit begrudgingly, is she possibly a legitimate choice under the circumstances? In his announcement, Premier Wayne Panton cited continuity as the reason for her appointment, noting, “This is the first time in over 20 years and six administrations that the same minister has continued as minister for education.”

We know she was offered a ministry to join the PACT bench, so looking at the options available, there’s no doubt Ms Juliana’s long-standing experience in parliamentary procedure factored heavily with so many first time MPs, and her probable longing to retain the post fuelled with promises of change all worked to outweigh her lacklustre track record. And perhaps she faced greater challenges implementing changes with the previous administration than we’re aware of.

Regardless, like the other unexpected outcomes of this new government, we must accept she is once again our minister of education and give her some benefit of the doubt knowing she is now backed by a government committed to change. And having Ms Katherine Ebanks-Wilks as the parliamentary secretary gives her an opportunity to learn the ropes while bringing fresh perspectives and determination towards making real changes in the system.

That said, we must also keep firmly in mind that the myriad of issues facing education today are not simply caused – or fixed – by one person at the top but in fact stem from a complex network of failures throughout the entire fabric of our public and social systems. Permanent secretaries, chief officers, senior managers and department heads have long-standing positions of influence when it comes to the attitudes and culture of the internal workings at each department. The teachers and administrators of each school have a significant influence over variables like race and gender biases, as well as the many obstacles faced by religious biases, especially when it comes to science, health and life skills studies.

All of this takes place before we even recognise real and present social factors affecting students, like child hunger (a much greater issue than people realise), over-worked, struggling or absentee parents, abuse in the home and poor living conditions, to name but a few. Of course, all societies have these kinds of problems but some handle them better than others, and usually with millions of people. We are only a population of 60k. There is absolutely no excuse for our government to be unable to organise our immense economic resources to not just adequately but superiorly provide for Caymanians. So why have we been failing so miserably? Political will.

MPs and civil servants, teachers, parents and NGOs can work together, objectively, consistently, and under the strong determined leadership of our new premier to actually shift our complacency to these failures and drive the changes needed. Will they?

I call on Ms Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to invite honest collaboration with her parliamentary secretary, and among the various department heads and those already on the ground within our communities to ensure the most compassionate and innovative solutions are not being overlooked.

Partnerships with Caymanian authors, artists, musicians and other local cultural ambassadors offer young Caymanians a stronger sense of their own identity. People like Michael Myles, who already provides comprehensive vocational support to young persons, and others with such immense experience in alternative teaching systems could be consulted on how these programmes can be integrated into our school system so students can access the kind of learning that best suits their individual needs.

NGOs like the Red Cross, Inclusion Cayman, the Crisis Centre and the Alex Panton Foundation also have valuable social programmes which could be integrated at varying and appropriate levels. What an incredible opportunity to show the real power of teamwork!

I call on Ms Katherine Ebanks-Wilks to work diligently with her minister to ensure our public schools are free from racial, gender and religious biases, and that we are offering the best support services available so no child is left hungry or without somewhere to turn, regardless of what issues she/he may be facing.

Please ensure that the anti-bullying legislation awaiting debate is brought to the House floor and implemented as soon as possible to allow some accountability for the perpetrators and relief for the victims of bullying in school. Conversely, let’s also ensure students with proficiency in sports, arts, academics or other areas are supported with the opportunities needed to develop their full potential. Flexible programmes build dynamic students and adults.

I call on my own elected representative and Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, Bernie Bush, to work closely with Minister O’Connor-Connolly and Ms Ebanks-Wilks to ensure the ministries are working in tandem so students have streamlined access to programmes and mentors in these areas.

I call on all the members of our PACT Government to keep your pact to the people of these islands by putting your egos aside so you can listen to what our people need. Listen to your constituents. There are some incredible voices and brilliant minds waiting to be heard.

I call on the people of the Cayman Islands to support one another by organising your neighbourhoods and getting involved in your imminent district councils. Whether it’s speed bumps or mangrove reserves, your ideas and voices will help guide our new government towards the changes we need to see for our overall prosperity. Many hands make light work.

And with all of the trust, hopes and expectations already imposed on our new government, I call on Premier Panton to ensure the PACT tenets of “People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent” government are being placed against all of your decisions and those of our ministers, MPs and civil service.

We are standing beside you, ready to support our government any way we can but we demand the integrity and change you promised. We don’t expect anything overnight but we look forward to seeing some progress towards social and environmental protections within the next few months. As demonstrated by the increasing number of petitions, protests and editorials over the last few years, months and weeks, we will not suffer in silence any longer when faced with hypocrisy and injustice.

Our voices are loud and clear. So if you must ask us to once again put aside our contempt in the face of audacity, we trust you have a plan and we will start seeing changes soon. Redemption is in your hands.