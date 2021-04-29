PACT Ministry of Education: audacity or redemption?
Judy Singh Hurlston writes: Witnessing the PACT Government finally sworn in after a week of uncertainty invoked deep feelings of relief, pride and hope in my heart. So when the announcement of Cabinet ministries finally circulated late Monday afternoon, perhaps one of the greatest shocks was that Juliana O’Connor-Connolly was once again given the Ministry of Education. Why would our new premier, who promised us change, reinstate one of the highest profile ministries to one of the most unpopular ministers?
It’s no secret that the court of public opinion rating for Ms O’Connor-Connolly’s previous term rivals those of the schools she oversaw – ‘weak’. Known for having little public engagement, including months of radio silence in the midst of the pandemic lockdown last year, and inciting religious protest against a Caymanian family, Ms Juliana’s most noteworthy achievement seems to have been selecting a new shade of charcoal for the school shoes.
No one expects things to change overnight, but to see such weak school ratings year after year in one of the richest economies in the region just seems shameful. Of course, it’s not all her fault. She inherited a mess. And sure, there have been some improvements here and there. But why do we continue to have so many reports of students leaving high school without basic life skills, let alone able to fill out a simple job application form?
While it’s easy to call out Ms O’Connor-Connolly’s appointment as yet another hypocritical slap in the face begging forgiveness, we must also ask ourselves, albeit begrudgingly, is she possibly a legitimate choice under the circumstances? In his announcement, Premier Wayne Panton cited continuity as the reason for her appointment, noting, “This is the first time in over 20 years and six administrations that the same minister has continued as minister for education.”
We know she was offered a ministry to join the PACT bench, so looking at the options available, there’s no doubt Ms Juliana’s long-standing experience in parliamentary procedure factored heavily with so many first time MPs, and her probable longing to retain the post fuelled with promises of change all worked to outweigh her lacklustre track record. And perhaps she faced greater challenges implementing changes with the previous administration than we’re aware of.
Regardless, like the other unexpected outcomes of this new government, we must accept she is once again our minister of education and give her some benefit of the doubt knowing she is now backed by a government committed to change. And having Ms Katherine Ebanks-Wilks as the parliamentary secretary gives her an opportunity to learn the ropes while bringing fresh perspectives and determination towards making real changes in the system.
That said, we must also keep firmly in mind that the myriad of issues facing education today are not simply caused – or fixed – by one person at the top but in fact stem from a complex network of failures throughout the entire fabric of our public and social systems. Permanent secretaries, chief officers, senior managers and department heads have long-standing positions of influence when it comes to the attitudes and culture of the internal workings at each department. The teachers and administrators of each school have a significant influence over variables like race and gender biases, as well as the many obstacles faced by religious biases, especially when it comes to science, health and life skills studies.
All of this takes place before we even recognise real and present social factors affecting students, like child hunger (a much greater issue than people realise), over-worked, struggling or absentee parents, abuse in the home and poor living conditions, to name but a few. Of course, all societies have these kinds of problems but some handle them better than others, and usually with millions of people. We are only a population of 60k. There is absolutely no excuse for our government to be unable to organise our immense economic resources to not just adequately but superiorly provide for Caymanians. So why have we been failing so miserably? Political will.
MPs and civil servants, teachers, parents and NGOs can work together, objectively, consistently, and under the strong determined leadership of our new premier to actually shift our complacency to these failures and drive the changes needed. Will they?
I call on Ms Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to invite honest collaboration with her parliamentary secretary, and among the various department heads and those already on the ground within our communities to ensure the most compassionate and innovative solutions are not being overlooked.
Partnerships with Caymanian authors, artists, musicians and other local cultural ambassadors offer young Caymanians a stronger sense of their own identity. People like Michael Myles, who already provides comprehensive vocational support to young persons, and others with such immense experience in alternative teaching systems could be consulted on how these programmes can be integrated into our school system so students can access the kind of learning that best suits their individual needs.
NGOs like the Red Cross, Inclusion Cayman, the Crisis Centre and the Alex Panton Foundation also have valuable social programmes which could be integrated at varying and appropriate levels. What an incredible opportunity to show the real power of teamwork!
I call on Ms Katherine Ebanks-Wilks to work diligently with her minister to ensure our public schools are free from racial, gender and religious biases, and that we are offering the best support services available so no child is left hungry or without somewhere to turn, regardless of what issues she/he may be facing.
Please ensure that the anti-bullying legislation awaiting debate is brought to the House floor and implemented as soon as possible to allow some accountability for the perpetrators and relief for the victims of bullying in school. Conversely, let’s also ensure students with proficiency in sports, arts, academics or other areas are supported with the opportunities needed to develop their full potential. Flexible programmes build dynamic students and adults.
I call on my own elected representative and Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, Bernie Bush, to work closely with Minister O’Connor-Connolly and Ms Ebanks-Wilks to ensure the ministries are working in tandem so students have streamlined access to programmes and mentors in these areas.
I call on all the members of our PACT Government to keep your pact to the people of these islands by putting your egos aside so you can listen to what our people need. Listen to your constituents. There are some incredible voices and brilliant minds waiting to be heard.
I call on the people of the Cayman Islands to support one another by organising your neighbourhoods and getting involved in your imminent district councils. Whether it’s speed bumps or mangrove reserves, your ideas and voices will help guide our new government towards the changes we need to see for our overall prosperity. Many hands make light work.
And with all of the trust, hopes and expectations already imposed on our new government, I call on Premier Panton to ensure the PACT tenets of “People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent” government are being placed against all of your decisions and those of our ministers, MPs and civil service.
We are standing beside you, ready to support our government any way we can but we demand the integrity and change you promised. We don’t expect anything overnight but we look forward to seeing some progress towards social and environmental protections within the next few months. As demonstrated by the increasing number of petitions, protests and editorials over the last few years, months and weeks, we will not suffer in silence any longer when faced with hypocrisy and injustice.
Our voices are loud and clear. So if you must ask us to once again put aside our contempt in the face of audacity, we trust you have a plan and we will start seeing changes soon. Redemption is in your hands.
Category: Education, Local News, Viewpoint
Clearly educating our children isn’t a priority for this government any more than it was for the last, otherwise it would not be entrusted to someone so glaringly inadequate to the task as JuJu.
It’s ok though, our politicians all send their own children to private schools, so that’s alright then.
I met with my son’s teacher for a reporting session a few days ago. He attends one of the Government schools in year 1. The teacher admitted that the curriculum for Year 1 is hard and maybe too advanced for the kids in this year as majority of them were struggling and she was struggling too with trying to teach them. Then she concluded with ” we just comply with the curriculum set out by the Government”. I was smdh in disbelief as I realized the teachers and the parents are voiceless in this regard. If the qualified teacher thinks a lesson is not age appropriate and finds it hard to teach it to the kids then how will the parents do it? This is where the change needs to start.
I hope Panton keeps her on a tight leash!
Thank you for your well thought out piece, Ms. Hurlston. Can I ask you, though, how much of the deficiency in students’ educational performance is the responsibility of the parents vs. the schools? The analogy is “nature vs. nurture,” but don’t the parents bear some responsibility for ensuring that the energies of their children are directed towards productive educational progress?
That’s a grave over simplification. I don’t think we can quantify it like that. Especially when there are many kids who’s parents (or parent) is struggling themselves working multiple jobs and/or undereducated. We have parents of school kids who are actually products of this broken system. Think about that.
So, yes generally, of course parents must take responsibility for supporting their kids at home but if that isn’t happening, is that the kid’s fault? Do we turn away and say ‘not our problem’? Or can we provide some options for kids who have may not have a nurturing home life? We don’t have 100k kids to save. We don’t even have 10k. It’s not too hard to imagine compassion in action if you try.
I commend you for your unbridled optimism as you “Call on” many individuals to betray their history and miraculously transform.
History usually dictates future actions.
And to your last statement about “Our voices are loud and clear”:
The majority campaigned against a woman-beater, then did have a miraculous transformation – They accepted him when his own party would not, they put him in a highly influential position.
Actions speak louder than campaign words, and sadly, the rot is deep in the bowels of our officials – They are corrupt, they lie, they hide the truth, they make back-room deals for their own prosperity, and they cannot be held to their word.
And appallingly, the electorate re-elects fools, and supports those who welcome back those fools.
Change will only happen when the electorate is more demanding of honesty and ethical governance; and no we are a long way from that.
Am I disappointed with many aspects of this election. Of course I am. But I accept some of the decision which had to be made for this Government to take its place. Personally, I don’t think appointing JOC back to the Ministry of Ed was one of those necessary decisions but Wayne is asking us to trust him, I will. He’s different and deserves the chance to prove it.
I think the electorate is more demanding by leaps and bounds than it ever has been before. Some people continue to be re-elected because of this very broken system I’ve described in my piece. But the reason there are so many new MP’s is because some of the entrenchment DID get dislodged. Mac’s win was so close no one would have believed it’s possible. That’s quite a big deal. If PACT is who they say they are we will start seeing some changes soon. It won’t all happen over night, but change is coming. And no matter what, we’ll keep working on the ground, talking, writing, educating, to erode that status quo down so the next election the country be ready to get the rest of them out.
Worse than the appointment of Mac as Speaker.
I agree with the sentiment for change, but nothing in our history is worse than the appointment of Mac as Speaker.
Easy answer to this decision – the new premiers focus was on forming a Government he could be the head of regardless of who was in it (as long as it excluded active Progressives) – he is clearly willing to put anyone, anywhere in order to be Premier – at least that is what it looks like.
A damn disgrace. A slap in the face of our children.
Is there a way to find out her background and her level of education? Just curious…
I think they should ALL provide a CV online before running for office.
I mean Mac had to get a fake degree from the university in Jamaica. What does that say about their education system??
*CNS: She has a teaching degree and worked for a while as a PE teacher at the John Gray High School. She later obtained her LLB from the University of Liverpool and was a practicing attorney before she was first elected in 1996.
How does Jamaica feature in your comment … there is a difference between an Honorary Degree and a Degree that is conferred arising from a course of study … wherever you are from I am sure your “universities and/or colleges” also award Honorary Degrees … don’t be xenophobic and bring Jamaica into your pointless comment.
Education was never a key part of his manifesto. He serves financial services.
Unfortunately, no politicians on either side really give a damn about public education.
Simply not a priority. Then we complain because Caymanians cannot get jobs in the private sector because a good number of graduates lack basic math and English skills.
Lip service is all we get and it was no different with the last group with Alden.
Makes me very sad.
Ms Hurlston, I could not agree more with your comments on the “new” Minister of Education.
However I have one question for you – what are your views on the official Pact Manifesto promise to look at banning all work permit holders from owning cars?
CNS: This is erroneous garbage. I’m assuming you got that from the Compass article about what to expect from the Panton government, which it said would “investigate banning car-ownership for work-permit holders”. Michael Klein is usually an excellent journalist but this was just wrong. The article purports to draw from the ‘Community Creates Country’ manifesto of three candidates, only two of whom won their seats – Wayne Panton and Heather Bodden. Note that this is not the manifesto of the PACT government, which does not exist, and while Panton is premier, he is the only CCC MP in a Cabinet of eight.
This is what the CCC manifesto actually says: “Consider prohibiting work permit holders from importing vehicles until they have been resident on island at least three years.”
Importing, not owning. Big difference. And not forever.
The manifesto is here. See “Quality of Life”.