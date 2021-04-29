CMO urges community to get COVID shot ASAP

CMO Dr John Lee gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): People under the age of 50 have been slow to take up the COVID-19 vaccine, but Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is urging them to get their shots now. The remaining vaccine shots will expire at the end of June, so anyone not vaccinated by 9 June will miss out on the ability to protect themselves against this coronavirus. Only 130 people were vaccinated over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of residents who have had at least one shot to 35,559, or 55% of the estimated population, with 46% having completed the two-dose course. Dr Lee said the vaccination rate for those under 50 is around 44%.

“Vaccination is very safe,” said Dr Lee. “Although many people have side effects for a day or two, and often only after the second dose, the risks of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 by far outweigh the minor side effects that some people suffer. In Brazil during April 2021, more than 50% of intensive care beds were occupied by patients aged less than 40, and we know that variants of concern are affecting the young more,” he warned.

“COVID-19 is raging around the globe but the Cayman Islands has the precious resource of vaccinations. Let’s not waste this gift in the face of the world’s gaze,” Dr Lee said. “People are desperate for vaccinations in countries where patients can’t get enough oxygen and respiratory support.”

Meanwhile, one more traveler tested positive for COVID-19 over the last day. There are currently19 active cases of the virus among the 703 people in isolation, with two of those people showing symptoms.