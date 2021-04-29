Refuel makes renewed bid for second station

(CNS): The owner of Refuel, the only suppliers in Cayman of ethanol and biodiesel, is waiting to hear if his renewed and changed application for a second gas station on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway (ETH) by the Ritz Carlton will be approved by the Central Planning Authority. Dow Travers has applied for a four-unit commercial building and fuel station, which he says would expand the reach and cut the cost of the greener gas to customers. Refuel currently has only one gas station, located in the industrial area of George Town, and a previous attempt to open this second station was denied in April 2019 and failed at appeal later that year.

In the renewed application, Travers’ team redrew the plans so that the entrance will now be on the ETH rather than the West Bay Road. They have also committed to financing and building the link road that will be required to take traffic in and out of the proposed station.

While the area is zoned hotel and tourism, the development plan allows for gas stations under certain conditions, and this time around the CPA seemed to be more supportive of the redesign and relocation of the station. As the board questioned Travers and his architect, CPA Chairman A. L. Thompson said he was impressed with the support Refuel had from its customers.

As part of the submissions for the application, Travers argued that the “emission reducing and economically competitive product” could help government meet its national energy policy goals, but its current single location was at capacity and if he was going to be able to service more drivers and cut the price, he needed to expand.

Refuting claims by OfReg that there are too many gas stations in Cayman, Travers pointed out the fundamental difference between his product and that offered by the current duopoly of Sol and Rubis and that by stifling his ability to grow, the regulator was supporting the noncompetitive status quo in direct opposition to its remit. He said the marketcurrently prevents new entrants such as Refuel from competing or gaining a market share.

“The ability of Refuel to further reduce fuel prices in the Cayman Islands is limited unless it can increase scale,” he said, pointing out the need to move into the Seven Mile Beach corridor and West Bay area to offer more people the opportunity to use the less expensive, greener gas.

Appearing at the CPA meeting via Zoom, Travers said that he has more than 200 regular customers who are already driving from West Bay to the current station to fill up. He also noted that the traffic now on the ETH would support the station.

One of three objectors appeared at the hearing and argued that there were too many gas stations in the area, that it was inappropriate given the luxury hotels and condos near the site, that it would increase the traffic and that it would pose a pollution threat, all of which would devalue their neighbouring undeveloped land.

But Travers’ team argued that the traffic was already on the ETH, that gas stations are permitted in the zone and that the idea that modern gas stations were polluting was misplaced. Overall Refuel will reduce pollution because of its much lower emissions compared to the regular gas sold by the companies currently dominating the market, Travers stated.

Check back to CNS for an update on the decision.