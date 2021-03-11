Lost tourism revenue only small dent in public purse

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart at Wednesday press briefing

(CNS): Despite missing out on more than nine months of tourism tax revenue during 2020 as a result of the lockdown, the government still managed to navigate public finances last year based on the financial services sector and stamp duty. Finance Minster Roy McTaggart said government collected $3,273,000 in cruise departure taxes last year, more than $8 million less than budgeted, and took in just over $10.2 million in accommodation tax, which was over $25.7 million less than had been expected without the border closure. But despite these significant losses, the lack of tourism tax was not the cause of government’s $38 million deficit, McTaggart said.

The deficit was due to government’s unexpected direct and indirect spending on the consequences of the pandemic itself, such as testing, prevention, quarantine and healthcare costs, as well as the financial support for those who were forced out of work or their businesses stalled, the minister said. This additional spending added up to more than $65.

Despite this extra spending and the loss of almost CI$34 million in expected revenue from tourism, the government ended the year with a much smaller hole in the public purse than expected.

“The unaudited CI$38 million deficit is after… a significant level of COVID expenditures being incurred in 2020. Were it not for this… necessary expenditure, government would have produced the normal, usual surplus,” he said.

The year-end figures for core government, excluding its authorities and companies, show operating expenses at $827 million and revenue of $789 million. The debt balance at the end of the year was $248.6 million, giving Cayman a GDP debt ratio of 5.2%. Government has secured a line of credit with a consortium of local banks of around $375 million, but so far it has not had to use it. The government also has $447.6 million in the bank. This will help the country navigate this year when people will still need help from government, the minister said.

“The pandemic is not over, not by a long shot,” McTaggart warned. “Government continues to be challenged by the extraordinary demand for assistance and services from our people who are experiencing unprecedented hardship.”

He warned that despite bearing the significant tourism losses last year, at least in 2020 the government collected revenue in January, February and part of March, but in 2021 there is no revenue at all. “We are starting from a position of zero,” McTaggart noted, but said he was hopeful that, once tourism returns, the growth in the US indicates that economically we should benefit from that.

McTaggart pointed to the success of the offshore financial sector, which had around 13% growth last year following an even better year in 2019. He said Cayman collected over CI$5.7 million from one new fund sector alone.