Restaurant robbers flee on blue scooter

(CNS): Two men, one of whom was armed with a machete, robbed China Village, a restaurant in Plaza Venezia on North Sound Road in George Town, Wednesday night and fled with stolen cash on a blue scooter. The stick-up happened at around 9pm, the police said, when the robbers, both dressed in dark clothes and wearing gloves, threatened staff and demanded money. One was wearing a helmet while the other appeared to be of fair complexion, wearing a hoodie and mask covering the lower part of his face.

The suspects reportedly headed towards the intersection of North Sound Road and Shedden Road as they made their escape with the undisclosed sum of money on the scooter. In short release issued more than 12 hours after the incident, police gave no indication whether or not anyone was hurt or if any arrests have been made.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.