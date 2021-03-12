No cases of serious vaccine side-effects reported to HSA

A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared

(CNS): The Health Service Authority is keeping track of all cases of side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine but so far no one in the Cayman Islands has been hospitalised as a result of the shots. A total of 21,262 people have received at least one dose, and Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez has said that the most common side-effects here have been pain at injection site and low-grade fever. In all but a tiny number of people these symptoms have passed with no medication at all or with paracetamol.

Speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that, despite speculation, there had been no serious issues. He said the hospital was keeping track because the country is obligated to report any side-effects to PAHO. According to the latest figures from the HSA, 32.7% of the estimated population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 9,890 people have completed the full two-dose course.

Meanwhile, on Thursday another three travellers tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases among the 780 people in isolation or quarantine to 31. Two people are suffering symptoms of the virus.