Traveller breaches rules at end of isolation

(CNS): A traveller who breached the COVID-19 quarantine rules right at the end of their 15 days is facing prosecution. Officials explained that the traveller was supposed to go directly home to await the results after taking the final screen test. But instead the person stopped at a number of public places in contravention of an agreement that all returning travellers must sign with Travel Cayman.

“It is important that travellers abide by their agreement to remain in quarantine until they are cleared by public health,” said Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, who heads the Travel Cayman programme.

Because people can still test positive at the end of their day 15 test, even if they had a negative result on entry, they remain able to transmit the virus to the community unless they remain in isolation until they have a second negative test result.

Officials did not confirmed whether the traveller’s test result was negative or positive once it was available but they said it had “been determined that the traveller did not pose a public health risk at the time of the breach”. CNS has requested clarification that the person was not positive.

With the world facing at least two far more contagious mutated strains of this coronavirus, the need to ensure that people remain quarantined until they are safe is critical to keeping the wider Cayman community COVID-19 free.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has also confirmed that all Cayman’s PCR tests will correctly identify the new strains of SARS-CoV-2 as positive cases in the same way that they are picking up all the various strains that have emerged this year. “Additionally, if Cayman decided to, we are able to send samples to CARPHA, the UK and elsewhere to be gene sequenced to determine the variants present,” he added.