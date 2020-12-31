Cayman Islands borders to reopen in March

Premier Alden McLaughlin, Christmas 2020

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will be reopening its border to tourists in just a few months, according to Premier Alden McLaughlin. In his New Year’s Eve message, he said that with the arrival next week of enough coronavirus vaccines to protect the most vulnerable, the borders can open in March. However, visitors must be vaccinated and provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter or they will still be required to quarantine.

“By March we hope to have successfully vaccinated and protected a sufficiently large number of our population, including all of those at most risk. If we can achieve that target, we should be able to open our borders once again,” McLaughlin stated in his New Year’s Eve address.

Having struggled to get through the worst of the health crisis, McLaughlin said his government was determined to keep Cayman safe.

“We will require that arriving travellers have also been vaccinated and received both a negative COVID-19 test before arriving and a second negative test on arrival, along with any other public health requirements. Travellers not meeting these requirements will have to quarantine,” he added.

The premier noted that availability of vaccines is the safest way to open up the country and the economy more broadly. “Our first shipment of vaccines will arrive in early January and we will then roll out our national vaccination plan,” McLaughlin stated, but warned that rebuilding will take time and “resolute effort.”

Nevertheless, the premier said he was confident that Cayman and its people will emerge stronger from the challenges everyone faced this year. “Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our economy will strengthen with growing private sector confidence and increasing investment.”

Facing a general election this year, even though he will no longer be running as the Progressives’ leader, the premier spent much of his New Year’s address outlining what he said were the achievements of this current Government of National Unity and the previous PPM-led coalition.

He said that continued investment is critical to the rebuilding of the economy in the wake of COVID and that will happen “as long as the business sector remains confident in the political and fiscal leadership government is providing”.

Heading into a new year and an election season, McLaughlin said that on all the main issues that matter to Caymanians, residents and investors, the government and the country was heading in the right direction.

“We have achieved much over this term. But we know there is still more to deal with, particularly with the pandemic and its consequences,” he stated. “This year has been a tougher time than any of us can remember. Yet as a country we have come through the worst of this crisis and while there is still a long road to travel, as I have said, we are on the right path.”